Giftify’s CardCash Reports 14.2% Sell-Side Volume Growth and 18.5% Rise in New Seller Acquisition Through Early Q1 2026, Expanding Platform Supply Base

70,954 sell orders completed January 1 through March 15, up 14.2% year-over-year; 25,508 first-time sellers onboarded in Q1 2026, up 18.5%, as CardCash accelerates marketplace supply ahead of spring demand season

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced preliminary sell-side performance results for CardCash.com for the period January 1 through March 15, 2026, reflecting accelerating growth in both seller order volume and new seller acquisition as the platform expands its supply base ahead of the spring buying season. The sell side of CardCash’s marketplace refers to consumers and businesses who sell their unwanted gift cards to CardCash in exchange for immediate cash value — providing the inventory that powers the platform’s buy-side activity for shoppers seeking discounted cards.

Sell-side order volume reached 70,954 completed orders from January 1 through March 15, 2026, a 14.2% increase over the 62,117 sell orders processed during the same period (January 1–March 15) in 2025. January 2026 alone saw 37,770 completed sell orders, up 9.2% year-over-year, establishing strong inventory supply at the opening of the quarter and positioning the platform with substantial card availability heading into the spring buying season. The acceleration in sell-side volume reflects the impact of a targeted multi-channel digital marketing initiative, spanning paid search and paid social media platforms, designed to raise awareness among potential sellers and drive new acquisition at scale.

“Sell-side growth of this magnitude, both in volume and in new seller acquisition, reflects a marketplace that is becoming more valuable to participants on both sides,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. “When sellers find CardCash to be an attractive platform for liquidating gift cards, and buyers find the selection and pricing compelling enough to transact at five-year-high values, that is the marketplace dynamic that drives compounding growth. Our Q1 results reflect that dynamic playing out across the business.”

New Seller Acquisition Accelerates, Expanding Supply Base

New seller acquisition accelerated through early Q1 2026, with 25,508 first-time sellers onboarding on the CardCash platform from January 1 through March 15, an 18.5% increase over the 21,521 new sellers acquired during the same period (January 1–March 15) in 2025. The growth in new seller acquisition expands the pool of available inventory on the platform, directly supporting the sustained buyer demand growth CardCash has seen through the opening weeks of 2026. Each new seller added to the platform represents incremental card supply that improves selection, pricing competitiveness, and fulfillment capacity across the marketplace.

“The seller metrics through early Q1 reflect the kind of supply-side growth that strengthens the marketplace from the ground up,” said Tom Ochoa, Head of Sales and Business Development at CardCash.com. “That supply expansion is what enables us to consistently meet buyer demand at the transaction values and volumes we are seeing this quarter.”

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com.



About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com, www.cardcash.com, www.restaurant.com, and www.takeout7.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “propose,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability to identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investor Contact:

IR@giftifyinc.com