Chemotherapy Market to Hit $20.99 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemotherapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Chemotherapy Market was valued at $10.14 billion in 2025, which is expected to grow to $20.99 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.57% from 2026 to 2035. The Chemotherapy Market is growing steadily due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, in combination with the constant development of new drugs for chemotherapy.

The increasing use of chemotherapy as a basis for cancer treatment continues to fuel market growth, with 10 billion treatment doses of chemotherapy used worldwide in 2025. The increasing use of chemotherapy in combination with other treatments, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, continues to improve treatment outcomes for patients.





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The U.S. Chemotherapy Market is estimated at $3.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.93 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. The United States is at the forefront of the global chemotherapy market due to its developed infrastructure, presence of prominent oncology centers, and high rate of adoption of innovative cancer treatments.

The United States is also benefiting from high investment in oncology research, favorable reimbursement rates, and high availability of innovative treatments, which is further enhancing its stronghold in the global chemotherapy market.

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Market Demand

The growing global cancer burden is still the key driver of the chemotherapy market. With millions of new cancer patients being diagnosed worldwide, chemotherapy is still playing an important role in both early-stage and advanced-stage cancer treatment. The growing trend of using advanced oncology treatments is also contributing to the growth of the chemotherapy market.

Chemotherapy is still being used for treating various types of cancer, including lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and blood cancer. Its effectiveness in tumor shrinkage, metastasis, and survival rates makes chemotherapy an essential part of cancer treatment.

Side Effects and High Costs Pose Market Challenges

Despite its strong growth prospects, the chemotherapy market is also facing certain challenges. These challenges include severe side effects and the cost of treatment. Adverse effects of chemotherapy include nausea, fatigue, immunosuppression, and other complications.

The cost of chemotherapy is another factor hindering its adoption. Chemotherapy is expensive, and its cost is affecting developing countries. These are some of the challenges affecting the chemotherapy market. Despite its strong growth prospects, these challenges are hindering its adoption. In some countries, advanced healthcare facilities are not readily available.

Chemotherapy Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

Antimetabolites accounted for the highest market share of 28.45% in 2025 due to its wide scope of applications in treating various types of cancer. On the other hand, topoisomerase inhibitors are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.92% during 2026-2035 due to its rising adoption in target-based treatment schemes.

By Route of Administration

The intravenous segment held the largest share in the market in 2025, accounting for 61.37%, due to its efficient delivery of drugs into the bloodstream. The oral segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 9.14%, driven by the preference of patients for home-based treatments.

By Cancer Indication

Lung cancer had the highest market share of 24.18% in 2025 due to its higher prevalence and preference for chemotherapy as a primary method of treatment. Blood cancer is expected to record the highest CAGR of 8.76% due to increased incidence rates and better therapeutic options for blood cancer.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies had the highest market share of 57.21% in 2025, as chemotherapy administration occurs primarily in clinical settings. Online pharmacies are expected to grow the fastest, achieving a CAGR of 10.12%, as digital healthcare and drug accessibility are becoming more prevalent.

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest market share of 52.63% in 2025 due to their better infrastructure, which can handle complex chemotherapy procedures. The home care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.38% due to the increasing use of home infusion therapies.

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Chemotherapy Market Regional Insights:

North America led the chemotherapy market in 2025, with a revenue share of 41.26%. This is because of the high incidence rate of cancer in the region, which is accompanied by the presence of good healthcare infrastructure and easy access to latest treatments in cancer management.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, better healthcare facilities, and increasing investments in oncology care in countries such as China and India. Moreover, increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment is also contributing to the growth of the market for chemotherapy.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. secured approval for its inavolisib under the brand name Itovebi for advanced breast cancer, further enhancing its presence in cancer treatment with chemotherapy combinations.

In November 2025, Novartis AG continued its commercialization of its radioligand therapy Pluvicto, increasing patient access to novel cancer treatments.

In February 2026, Pfizer Inc. secured FDA approval for its BRAFTOVI in combination with chemotherapy for treating metastatic colorectal cancer, further solidifying its position in cancer treatment.

Major Chemotherapy Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Almatic Pharma LLC

Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chemotherapy Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Anti-tumor Antibiotics

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intraperitoneal

Intrathecal / Intraventricular

Topical

By Cancer Indication

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach & Other Cancers

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Oncology Centers

Pharmacies

Home Care

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL CANCER BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps assess rising cancer incidence across regions and its impact on chemotherapy demand.

THERAPY EFFECTIVENESS BENCHMARKING – evaluates treatment outcomes across chemotherapy and combination regimens.

SAFETY & ADVERSE EFFECT INSIGHTS – provides detailed analysis of side effect profiles influencing treatment decisions.

PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – offers insights into cost structures and reimbursement frameworks across regions.

PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – tracks emerging chemotherapy drugs and next-generation oncology therapies.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – highlights key players, market strategies, and evolving competition dynamics.

Browse More Reports:

Oncology Drugs Market

Compounding Chemotherapy Market

Immunotherapy Drugs Market

Radiotherapy Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market

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