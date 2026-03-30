Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 30 March 2026 at 3.30 p.m EEST

Marimekko continues its expansion in Asia to Indonesia and the Philippines

Marimekko continues its expansion in Asia and launches operations in two new markets, Indonesia and the Philippines. The first Marimekko stores in these markets are estimated to be opened during summer 2026. Marimekko will operate in both countries under a loose franchise partnership model customary to the company in Asia. The launch of the Marimekko brand in Indonesia and the Philippines strengthens the company’s presence in the dynamic markets of Southeast Asia, where customers are today served by a total of 24 Marimekko stores as well as online stores in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.



“Indonesia’s rapidly growing market offers exciting opportunities for Marimekko. With an estimated population of nearly 42 million residents, the country’s capital Jakarta is currently the most populous city in the world, and the growing appetite for interesting design is driving growth in the fashion market. The Philippines, on the other hand, is an attractive developing market for Marimekko, and we see this as a good time to introduce our brand to the consumers and gain experience. We are very much looking forward to presenting Marimekko’s joyful lifestyle concept to customers in these countries,” says Natacha Defrance, Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East, at Marimekko.

In Indonesia, Marimekko’s loose-franchise partner is PT. Panen Lestari Indonesia, a member of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa, Tbk (MAP Group), which represents more than 150 international brands in the market, such as Loewe, Sandro, Chloé, Boss, Christian Louboutin and alice + olivia. MAP is also responsible for the operations of the iconic Galeries Lafayette as well as the SOGO and SEIBU department stores in Indonesia. The first Marimekko store will be located in one of Jakarta’s best-known shopping centers, Plaza Senayan, and the opening is expected in early summer 2026.

“We are excited to begin collaboration with Marimekko as we believe that Marimekko’s joyful and optimistic design will speak to Indonesian customers. We are delighted to be part of building Marimekko’s growth story in Indonesia,” says Handaka Santosa, Managing Director of PT. Panen Lestari Indonesia.

In the Philippines, Marimekko’s loose franchise partner is Rustan Commercial Corporation, which, in addition to its own luxury department store chain, represents around 100 different brands in the country, including Chloé, Longchamp and Kate Spade. The continuously developing Philippine economy offers attractive long-term growth opportunities for international consumer brands. Experiences from the market are gathered gradually, starting with four shop-in-shop locations in luxury department stores in the capital region, with first ones estimated to be opened during summer 2026.

“We believe that now is a good time to introduce Marimekko’s distinctive, iconic prints in bold colors to consumers in the Philippines. We are excited to start building together the Marimekko brand phenomenon further,” says Anthony Huang, President & CEO of Rustan’s.

During the strategy period of 2023–2027, Marimekko focuses on scaling its business. Asia is the most important geographical area for Marimekko’s international growth, and the company sees growing demand for its brand in the region in the long term. At the end of 2025, there was a total of 94 Marimekko stores and shop-in-shops in the Asia-Pacific region as well as online stores in each market.

Further information:

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



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Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



