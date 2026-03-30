Ambow Education to Host HybriU Open House During ASU+GSV 2026 in San Diego

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow”, “Ambow Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it will host an exclusive Open House during the ASU+GSV 2026 conference period, inviting conference attendees, educators, academic leaders, and industry partners to experience HybriU, Ambow’s patented, AI-driven phygital innovation platform, firsthand.

The Open House will take place from April 13–16, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM PST daily, at 600 B St, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101, conveniently located at the NewSchool of Architecture & Design, just blocks from the conference venue.

The event will showcase how HybriU bridges physical and digital spaces to create a true “phygital” experience. Through immersive 3D capabilities, AI-powered interaction and real-time collaborative workflows, HybriU is transforming education, corporate collaboration and live events.

To RSVP and schedule a visit, please register at: https://event.hybriu.com/register.

During the Open House, guests will have the opportunity to meet Ambow leadership and technical experts, including Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education, and Mr. James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education, who will also be attending ASU+GSV 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome ASU+GSV attendees and partners to experience HybriU in action during this year’s conference,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education. “HybriU reflects our commitment to redefining how people learn, collaborate and connect by seamlessly integrating physical and digital environments.”

Visitors to the Open House will experience live demonstrations and interactive discussions with the HybriU expert team and featured professional users, gaining insight into how the platform empowers modern classrooms and organizations to:

Seamlessly connect physical environments with digital learning spaces

Address the challenges traditionally associated with remote and hybrid learning

Enable global engagement through AI-driven 3D interaction and real-time collaboration.

Both in-person and virtual attendance options are available. Guests are encouraged to reserve their preferred date and time early, as space for in-person demonstrations is limited.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriU™, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com