Transcenta Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christopher Hwang as Head of Global Partnerships for HiCB Platform

PRINCETON, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcenta Therapeutics (HKEX: 06628), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher Hwang as Head of Global Partnerships for its Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing (HiCB) platform, leading execution of the Transcenta’s global technology out-licensing strategy.

Dr. Hwang holds a PhD in Biochemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and brings more than 30 years of experience spanning biopharmaceutical CMC, technology development, and manufacturing. As a seasoned expert in leading continuous manufacturing platform development, he has been involved in seven commercial and six mid and late-stage projects in recombinant protein, monoclonal antibody and gene therapy. He previously held leadership roles at Genzyme and Sanofi. During his time at Transcenta, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Process Development, playing a central role in building Transcenta’s HiCB platform from the ground up. In his new role, he will lead global partnerships to drive implementation of – and value creation from – Transcenta’s HiCB platform.

“Transcenta’s HiCB platform offers a pragmatic and scalable solution to the rising costs and complexity in biologics manufacturing,” said Dr. Hwang. “I look forward to working closely with global partners, sharing our expertise, and exploring innovative ways to improve the efficiency, quality, and accessibility of therapies worldwide.”

The HiCB platform integrates intensified continuous perfusion upstream processing with hybrid continuous downstream purification, enabling a step-change in productivity, achieving 10–15 fold increase compared with conventional fed-batch processes, while maintaining superior product quality through shorter residence times and optimized culture conditions. Together, HiCB reduces cost of goods by at least 50%, lowering capital investment, and enabling agile, just-in-time production.

In late 2025, Dr. Hwang led Transcenta’s efforts to execute a strategic collaboration and non-exclusive licensing agreement with EirGenix Inc. (TWSE: 6589). Under the agreement, EirGenix was granted a non-exclusive license to Transcenta’s HiCB platform, accompanied by comprehensive process documentation, know-how, and regulatory support packages.

Building on this model, Transcenta is expanding its global partner network through additional non-exclusive licensing agreements, helping partners enhance efficiency, lower costs, and increase manufacturing flexibility. Proceeds from these collaborations are reinvested to further strengthen its technology platform and advance its R&D pipeline for next-generation, best-in-class therapeutics.

About Transcenta Therapeutics

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.



Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in China, U.S. and Europe. Transcenta is developing a diverse pipeline of more than a dozen novel biologic therapies for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta. For inquiries regarding Business Development opportunities, please contact us at bd@transcenta.com