BookingCentral Launches Club Membership Module for Boat Clubs and Rental Operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, the all-in-one booking and operations platform for rental and tour businesses, today announced the launch of its new Membership Module, designed to help rental operators create more consistent revenue and better utilize their fleets throughout the year.

The module makes it simple for rental operators to add membership and subscription programs, giving them a reliable way to generate recurring revenue and keep their fleets busier year-round.

Rental businesses across industries, including boat rentals, watersports, RV’s, and other fleet based rental businesses have always struggled with seasonality. Peak seasons are slammed while off-season weeks sit quiet. Many operators are turning to memberships to smooth out those ups and downs, create steady monthly income, improve cash flow, and build stronger relationships with repeat customers.

With BookingCentral’s new Membership Module, operators can now set up and run these programs right inside their existing system. Whether you want a pure membership model or a hybrid approach that serves both annual members and seasonal renters, the platform handles availability across both groups so nothing gets double-booked.

The module works seamlessly with BookingCentral’s mobile app, allowing staff to manage check-ins and check-outs directly from the dock or in the field. Operators can also communicate with customers through built-in two-way SMS messaging—sending confirmations, reminders, and updates in real time.

Key features include:

Flexible membership plans.

Custom booking rules and member-only pricing

Recurring billing and account management

Exclusive add-ons for members

A simple self-service portal where members can manage their own reservations

Two-way SMS communication for confirmations, reminders, and updates

Mobile app support for check-in and check-out, enabling dockside and in-field operations.





Everything stays clearly separated between member bookings and standard rentals, so operators get accurate availability at a glance.

Operators interested in learning more or seeing how memberships could fit into their business can schedule a personalized demo at www.BookingCentral.com .

About BookingCentral

BookingCentral is an all-in-one booking and reservation management system built specifically for rental and tour operators. From online bookings and real-time dashboards to rental agreements, waivers, check-in/check-out, fleet dispatch, and fleet management, everything operators need is in one easy-to-use platform designed for real-world daily operations. https://www.bookingcentral.com/blog/club-membership-software

Media Contact:

Victoria Ebert

BookingCentral

victoria.ebert@bookingcentral.com

https://www.bookingcentral.com