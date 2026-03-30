Baiya International Group Inc. Sets Sail, the Market Takes the Helm: The “Cryptocurrency Ark Plan” Begins with a Global Vote to Determine Its First Allocation Direction

Shenzhen, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced the official launch of its Cryptocurrency Ark Plan (the “Plan”), alongside the introduction of a global voting mechanism to determine the direction of its next phase of digital asset allocation. This initiative marks an evolution in the Company’s asset allocation strategy, establishing a more structured framework under the Plan that integrates market-driven decision-making with a disciplined allocation approach.

Global Vote Begins: Letting the Market Decide the Ark’s First Destination

The Company plans to launch a one-week global vote on its official X platform from March 30, 2026 through April 5, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time). The vote will focus on two representative digital assets: Binance Coin (BNB), whose core logic lies in its exchange ecosystem, platform value, and practical utility; and Official Trump (TRUMP), whose defining characteristics are cultural narrative, market attention, and sentiment-driven momentum. BIYA believes that the selection of these two assets reflects a direct contrast between two different value logics, communication paths, and consensus-formation mechanisms in today’s digital asset market: on one side, ecosystem, utility, and platform value; on the other, narrative, traffic, and emotional momentum.

From Internal Decision-Making to Market Consensus: Making the Formation of Direction Public

Market consensus is increasingly becoming a powerful force in asset pricing in the Web3 era. By introducing a global voting mechanism, the Company aims to transform what would traditionally be an internal asset allocation decision into an open, transparent, and participatory consensus-building process, allowing the market to become not only a receiver of information, but also part of the directional choice itself. This approach is expected to enable the Company to capture market sentiment and trend changes more effectively, while also building a stronger community foundation and broader market recognition for subsequent execution.

Execution Mechanism Advancing in Parallel: The “Cryptocurrency Ark Plan” Is More Than a Vote

Based on the final voting outcome, the Company plans to continue to advance its digital asset acquisition and position management arrangements. BIYA believes that the Plan is not expected to remain merely an asset selection exercise but is intended to further evolve into a systematic mechanism integrating dynamic trading and value recirculation logic. In other words, the Company aims to drive not merely the purchase of a single digital asset, but the development of a structured path that is capable of operating continuously, scaling over time, and potentially feeding back into the market on an ongoing basis.

From Allocation to Capital Return: The “Cryptocurrency Ark Plan” Is More Than a Buying Mechanism

At the execution level, the Plan is designed to adopt a disciplined and dynamic trading management mechanism to continuously manage positions. Based on the final voting results, the Company will determine its first key allocation target and carry out subsequent purchases, trading, and position management arrangements around that asset. At the same time, the Company plans to allocate 50% of realized gains toward repurchasing its own shares in order to strengthen the capital return mechanism and explore a more direct linkage between digital asset gains and shareholder value. This mechanism is expected to help BIYA continuously optimize capital allocation efficiency amid market volatility, enhance value per share, and strengthen long-term investors’ confidence in the Company’s strategic execution capabilities.

More Than a Reference: A Key Step Before Execution

Unlike traditional enterprises, where allocation direction is determined unilaterally by management, BIYA has established that the voting results will serve as the direct basis for subsequent execution. This means that the global vote is not merely a routine market interaction, but a key decision-making step prior to the formal execution of the Plan. The market’s choice will directly determine the first allocation direction in the Company’s next phase of digital asset strategy.

From “What to Buy” to “How Value Is Formed”

BIYA further noted that the Plan is not only about choosing what to buy, but also about exploring how value itself is formed. In a market jointly driven by narrative, sentiment, technology, liquidity, and community, asset pricing is increasingly shaped by the speed of consensus formation, the depth of market participation, and the reach of narrative transmission. Through this mechanism, the Company aims to connect market participation, digital asset allocation, realized gains management, and shareholder capital return, while exploring a closer integration path between traditional capital markets and the crypto asset ecosystem.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented, “As digital assets continue to reshape the global value system and market sentiment and capital logic continue to evolve, BIYA continues to explore integration pathways between digital assets and traditional capital markets. The launch of the Plan, together with the introduction of a market-driven voting mechanism, marks a further deepening of the Company’s efforts in this area and reflects our proactive positioning amid a new round of transformation in the value system. We aim to build a structured and sustainable approach to digital asset allocation that connects market participation with capital deployment and shareholder value creation.”

About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.baiyainc.com/investors-overview.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For further information, please contact:

Baiya International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86 0769-88785888

Email: info@biyainc.com

Investor Relations Inquiries: