Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos Select Signature Systems Inc. PDQ POS For All Nine Gaming Properties

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for point-of-sale solutions, announced a new partnership with Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casino. SSI has provided its signature product, PDQ POS, to elevate and enhance the major tribal casino group’s properties across Oklahoma.

In December 2025, SSI started installing its point-of-sale at Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, with the rollout anticipated to finish in 2026. Installation of PDQ POS has been completed at the Coweta and Eufaula locations. The completed installation will feature more than 150 new units, including terminals, self-service kiosks, and tablets for servers to use on the go.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos had previously used the largest POS company in the industry before deciding to transition in 2025.

“Support was a key deciding factor for us in selecting SSI’s point-of-sale,” said Cameron Barnes, Director of IT at Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. “We’ve built a reputation for providing an elite guest experience, so it is imperative that all of our systems work as expected and can be fixed quickly when issues occur.”

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos are another major tribal gaming organization to convert to SSI, which now covers nearly a third of all casinos in Oklahoma, the second-largest gaming market in the US.

“We’re grateful to the tribal gaming community for sharing their experiences using SSI’s point-of-sale,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems Inc. “We’ve worked hard to develop a superior product in a market that has historically been occupied by two companies that have been slow to innovate. Muscogee Nation Casino represents another major gaming organization that did its research and felt confident that our POS was the right move to support their growth.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6415263-cd08-40bf-8d23-ccad26384eb7