Trisha Poole Named 2026 NEWH Pinnacle Award Recipient 

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWH, the global hospitality network, is pleased to announce that Trisha Poole, Founder and President of Design Poole Inc., has been named the 2026 recipient of the NEWH Pinnacle Award. The award was presented on Friday, March 27, during the NEWH Leadership Conference in Washington, DC.

The Pinnacle Award is one of NEWH’s most distinguished recognitions, honoring a member whose sustained leadership, service, and integrity have had a lasting impact on the organization and the hospitality industry.

Poole’s recognition reflects more than two decades of active involvement and leadership within NEWH. As a Past International President, she has helped shape the organization’s global direction while remaining deeply committed to mentorship and member engagement. She was also instrumental in championing NEWH’s TopID Award, now recognized globally as a leading program celebrating excellence in hospitality interior design firms, and played a key role in advancing initiatives such as NEWH’s BrandED. Her contribution extends beyond formal roles, consistently investing time and energy into developing others and strengthening the network at every level.



Her acceptance remarks reflected the spirit behind her long-standing involvement:

“A lot of people ask me how I do it. How I volunteer, run a business, and have a family. And the answer is simple. You do it because you feel it is the right thing to do, and you have the heart to do it. That is what has carried me through many years. I love it. This industry is incredible, and this organization gives back because all of you inspire it to. At the end of the day, it is about giving.”

"Trisha has given more than her time to NEWH she brings her passion to all things NEWH. Her leadership, and her energy to create and execute new initiatives that support the design community and Brand engagement have been instrumental in the continued growth of NEWH." said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH, Inc. “She represents exactly what this award stands for. Her involvement is not for her personal or professional success, but a commitment to lifting others and strengthening the industry as a whole.”

“Trisha’s impact on NEWH and her role in shaping it into what it is today cannot be overstated. Her passion, persistence, and dedication have truly made all the difference,” shared Founder and Chair Emerita, Shelia Lohmiller.

The Pinnacle Award is presented to an NEWH member who has contributed extraordinary time and effort to the organization over a sustained period. Recipients must have maintained a minimum of fifteen consecutive years of membership, served on the NEWH, Inc. International Board, and mentored at least four individuals within the industry, including a minimum of two women. The award also recognizes individuals who demonstrate the highest standard of professional ethics.

As the 2026 recipient, Poole joins a distinguished group of past honorees whose leadership has helped shape NEWH and the broader hospitality community.

About NEWH

NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded over 10 million dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders. This rebrand and digital build signal the organization’s continued evolution as a modern, progressive network positioned for long-term growth.

Media Contact

NEWH, Inc.

communications@newh.org

www.newh.org