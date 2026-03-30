CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) (“Power Solutions” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Power Solutions shares during the period from May 8, 2025 through March 2, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Power Solutions securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 19, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The lawsuit alleges the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market, while failing to disclose the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet that demand, including the expected costs and the nature of the related inefficiencies.

The true state of the Company’s finances began to be revealed on November 6, 2025, when the Company reported third quarter 2025 financial results revealing that gross margin was 23.9%, a decrease of 5.0% year-over-year, due in part to temporary inefficiencies related to its accelerated production ramp-up for key data center product lines. The Company also disclosed that it anticipated full-year 2025 sales growth of 45%, representing a sharp deceleration from 74% growth in the second quarter and 65% growth in the third quarter of 2025.

On this news, Power Solutions’ stock price declined $15.55 per share, or approximately 19.1%, from $81.24 per share on November 6, 2025 to close at $65.69 per share on November 7, 2025.

Subsequently, on March 2, 2026, Power Solutions reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, revealing that gross margin declined 8% year-over-year due to operating inefficiencies related to its production ramp-up for data center product lines. The Company also provided its 2026 outlook, indicating only moderate margin improvement.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined $24.84 per share, or approximately 29%, from $85.75 per share on March 2, 2026 to close at $60.91 per share on March 3, 2026.

If you are a Power Solutions investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com