Twig Fertility Brings a New Standard of Patient-Centric Fertility Care to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twig Fertility (Twig) today announced the opening of its first Vancouver clinic, bringing a new standard of patient-centric fertility care to British Columbia. Founded in 2020 by Tanner Kohara, Zach Shapiro, and Dr. Rhonda Zwingerman, Twig was built by people who knew firsthand that fertility care could and should be better. Now with the opening of its third location, Twig is expanding into B.C., bringing its mission to redefine fertility care across Canada to Vancouver.





"The standard in fertility care has been long overdue for a transformation, and Canadians deserve world-class fertility care delivered with real compassion and transparency,” says Shapiro, Co-Founder & CEO of Twig Fertility. "Opening in Vancouver is a significant milestone, but more than that, it's a continuation of our commitment to raising the bar for what fertility care looks and feels like.”

1 in 6 Canadian couples face fertility challenges, yet too many navigate that journey without adequate information, access, or support. In British Columbia, the gap is especially felt with significant wait times and a shortage of specialists and lab capacity, meaning patients often face barriers before treatment even begins. Twig was built to change that.

Fertility Care That Feels Personal

After watching his wife, Erin, navigate a difficult fertility journey firsthand, Kohara, Co-Founder & President of Twig, knew there had to be a better way. That led him to join with Shapiro and Dr. Zwingerman to co-found Twig, united by a shared belief that patients deserved more.

"We know what it means to navigate fertility care firsthand, and we built Twig because patients deserve better,” says Kohara. “As demand grows, our commitment to transparent, compassionate, and innovative care only gets stronger.”

Twig empowers every patient through personalized care plans, transparent pricing, and a dedicated care team of fertility specialists, nurses, and support staff, in a thoughtfully designed space that supports the whole journey. Care is delivered by world-class fertility physicians grounded in the latest clinical evidence. Every patient receives a dedicated care team and a personalized care plan tailored to their unique needs and goals.

Advanced Technology, with Human at its Core

This expansion sets a new benchmark for what patients should expect when they walk through the doors of a fertility clinic. The Vancouver clinic features a state-of-the-art, on-site IVF lab equipped with some of the most advanced technologies available in Canada today. Key innovations include:

CHLOE ™ AI Reports & Embryo Viewer: AI-driven embryo and egg quality evaluations that provide insights into the developmental potential of embryos and eggs before implantation or fertilization, paired with secure, real-time time-lapse video footage of embryo development, accessible to patients from anywhere.

AI-driven embryo and egg quality evaluations that provide insights into the developmental potential of embryos and eggs before implantation or fertilization, paired with secure, real-time time-lapse video footage of embryo development, accessible to patients from anywhere. RI Witnessing System: RFID and barcode verification of eggs, sperm, and embryos at every step of the treatment journey, giving patients peace of mind and ensuring that eggs, embryos, and sperm are always matched to the right patient or couple.

RFID and barcode verification of eggs, sperm, and embryos at every step of the treatment journey, giving patients peace of mind and ensuring that eggs, embryos, and sperm are always matched to the right patient or couple. LifeAire™ Air Purification: Hospital-grade air filtration systems proven to reduce contaminants and support optimal embryo development, with real-time, around-the-clock environmental monitoring.









Beyond its technology, Twig’s clinics offer comprehensive fertility care, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), timed intercourse (TIC), fertility preservation (egg, sperm and embryo freezing), genetic counselling and testing, and early pregnancy care, as well as an in-house pharmacy.

“Everything in our Vancouver clinic, from the physical space to the lab technology to the way we deliver care, is designed around the patient,” says Dr. Zwingerman, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Twig Fertility. “Every detail of the clinic itself is built to make a very emotional journey feel more connected and personal. Plus, our technology-forward approach allows patients to watch their embryos develop in real-time, supported by AI-driven embryo and egg assessment technology built right into our incubators.”

Twig’s Vancouver clinic closes the gap, bringing best-in-field fertility expertise and cutting-edge lab capacity to B.C., directly addressing the shortage and raising the bar for what patients should expect.

Care for Every Path to Parenthood

Twig’s Vancouver clinic is designed to welcome every person, every family, and every fertility journey. The clinic proudly serves the LGBT2SQ+ community and operates as a trans-affirming, gender-neutral space.

The new clinic joins existing clinics in Toronto's Midtown and Downtown areas, marking the next chapter in the company’s mission to redefine fertility care across Canada.

About Twig Fertility

Twig Fertility is a modern fertility and reproductive health company, offering fertility treatment, fertility preservation, comprehensive reproductive genetic counselling and testing and wellness services. With three clinics and over 130 team members across all locations, Twig combines hospitality, technology, and medical expertise to deliver an innovative, elevated fertility care experience for its patients. Visit www.twigfertility.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Chloe Villeneuve

chloe@cleosocial.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c837075-9535-43d8-8f10-e25a00d55542

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66f25c18-b7de-4ca0-8660-d3d19b86963f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d04ddb-47f5-4e9d-b2c8-6edb7ca0a41a