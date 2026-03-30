NET Power, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NET Power, Inc., (“NET Power" or the "Company") (NYSE:NPWR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/net-power-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Net Power’s stock price fell $2.18, or 31.5%, to close at $4.75 per share on March 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp decline followed the March 10, 2025, release of the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, in which it announced the finalization of the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for Project Permian. Despite completing this phase, the Company disclosed that the “cost estimate was significantly higher than expected” and confirmed it has “paused long-lead releases for the project.” Management specifically highlighted that the projected “total installed cost will be $1.7 billion to $2 billion,” a figure that triggered immediate concern regarding the project’s economic viability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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