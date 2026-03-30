Momentive Software Research Finds Career Clarity Doubles Retention in Mission-Driven Sector

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today released its 2026 State of the Mission-Driven Workforce report, offering new insights into the priorities, challenges, and retention drivers impacting professionals across nonprofits and associations.

For the first time, Momentive’s annual research expands beyond operational trends to focus on the people powering mission-driven organizations. The findings reveal a sector rich in purpose and belonging, yet facing structural gaps in career clarity and technology efficiency that directly affect retention.

While 85% of professionals report strong workplace belonging, 59% are still actively exploring other opportunities. Notably, 66% of respondents said they would prefer focused skills development over a pay raise, even though 75% acknowledge they could earn more elsewhere. The data underscores that compensation alone is not the deciding factor. Instead, visible career paths and efficient technology systems have the strongest measurable impact on whether employees stay or leave.

Key Findings from the 2026 State of the Mission-Driven Workforce Report

1. Career Clarity Doubles Retention



Career path visibility emerged as the single strongest retention lever measured in the study.

65% of employees with clear career paths are not considering leaving

Only 27% of those without clear paths say the same

64% of professionals overall do not see a clear path forward (65% nonprofits; 63% associations)





Employees without career clarity report significantly higher dissatisfaction across work-life balance (52% vs. 37%), skills development (53% vs. 35%), and compensation (34% vs. 19%).

2. Technology Burnout is a Retention Risk



The data shows that disconnected systems are contributing to turnover risk.

63% of those experiencing tech-driven burnout are actively exploring other opportunities

82% say disconnected systems contribute to burnout

48% cite frustration with wasting time on repetitive tasks

46% are frustrated they must manually enter data across platforms





Among employees experiencing technology burnout, 71% also report lacking clear career paths—demonstrating how inefficiency and development gaps compound one another.

Leaders project strong returns from integrated platforms, including improved operational efficiency (76%), more time for mission-critical work (76%), better data-driven decisions (75%), and reduced burnout (73%).

3. Belonging Remains a Powerful Strength



Despite structural challenges, engagement remains strong across organization types.

85% feel strong workplace belonging

43% of those with strong belonging are not considering leaving (vs. 27% without belonging)





Mission alignment continues to anchor the sector, with 77% of nonprofit professionals and 69% of association professionals reporting they accept lower pay in exchange for purpose-driven work.



“This research reinforces how deeply mission-driven professionals care about their work and where leaders can take meaningful action,” said Tirrah Switzer, VP of Product Marketing at Momentive Software. “Passion alone does not sustain a workforce. Nonprofit and association leaders, in partnership with their boards, have an opportunity to prioritize competitive compensation, invest in technology that reduces burnout, and create visible career pathways. When organizations invest in their people, they strengthen retention, resilience, and long-term revenue stability.”

The Path Forward

The 2026 State of the Mission-Driven Workforce report outlines three strategic priorities for leaders:

Make career paths visible and measurable

Treat technology as a workforce and retention strategy—not just an IT initiative

Protect and leverage workplace belonging as a competitive advantage





“What stands out in this data is the consistency,” said Nathan Richter, Senior Partner at Wakefield Research. “Across nonprofits and associations, professionals are signaling the same priorities: clear growth pathways and tools that allow them to focus on meaningful work. When those elements are in place, retention improves in measurable ways.”

Commissioned by Momentive Software and conducted by Wakefield Research, the report draws on survey data from hundreds of nonprofit and association professionals across the United States in December 2025.

Access the complete 2026 State of the Mission-Driven Workforce report here.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.



Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com