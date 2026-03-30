ServiceTitan Report Finds AI Adoption More Than Doubles Among Commercial Contractors as Firms Turn to Technology to Navigate Cost Pressures

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today released its 2026 Commercial Specialty Contractor Industry Report , a survey of more than 1,000 commercial construction leaders. The report finds that AI adoption is accelerating rapidly across the industry, with 38% of contractors now reporting measurable business impact from AI, up from 17% in 2025.

“The next AI leaders in the commercial and construction markets will be defined by how seamlessly intelligence is embedded across the entire workflow,” said Alex Kablanian, SVP and General Manager of Commercial & Construction Markets at ServiceTitan. “Companies that unify their systems, sharpen execution, use real-time data to protect margins, and accelerate cash flow will transform operational complexity into a competitive advantage.”

AI Moves from Experimentation to Measurable Business Impact

AI is quickly moving from early experimentation to real business results. Contractors are applying AI across high-value areas, including cost estimation and budgeting (24%) and bid management (22%). Rather than replacing core systems, AI is being used to enhance day-to-day operations and improve decision-making. Many contractors expect AI to play a larger role across the full project lifecycle, beyond just bidding and planning.

Contractors Balance Strong Demand with Rising Cost Pressures

Contractors are entering 2026 with steady demand and strong project pipelines. Forty-one percent report feeling optimistic about market conditions, while 38% remain neutral. More than three-quarters of contractors report at least nine months of secured work, including 41% with more than a year of backlog.

At the same time, rising labor and overhead costs, skilled labor shortages, and increasing material prices continue to put pressure on profitability. Seventy-one percent of contractors report rising wages, up from 55% in 2025.

Profitability Becomes a Key Focus

With greater visibility into future revenue, contractors are placing increased emphasis on profitability. Top priorities for 2026 include growing revenue through new projects (61%) and increasing project margins (45%).

To protect profits, contractors are focused on improving billing timelines (57%) and closely managing labor costs (38%).

Contractors Take a More Proactive Approach to Managing Cash Flow

Contractors are also adjusting how they manage cash flow as project costs rise. Sixty-seven percent of firms report using lines of credit to fund materials, while 56% are negotiating extended supplier terms to better align costs with payment timelines.

Change orders, which increase project value by 5–20% for most firms (59%), are reinforcing the need for stronger documentation and financial oversight. As a result, contractors are increasingly turning to technology to improve visibility into project performance and financial health.

Platform Consolidation Emerges as the Next Efficiency Lever

The report highlights a fragmented technology landscape across commercial construction firms, limiting visibility across projects and financial performance. Only 20% of contractors report operating on a single platform, while many rely on multiple systems across accounting, project management, and estimating tools. This creates an opportunity for contractors to consolidate systems and adopt more integrated platforms that streamline workflows and improve operational visibility.

To view the full findings and key takeaways, download ServiceTitan’s 2026 Commercial Specialty Contractor Industry Report here.

About the research

The survey was conducted on behalf of ServiceTitan by Thrive Analytics, an independent third-party research provider and a leading digital marketing research firm, polling more than 1,000 commercial owners, executives, general managers, and directors of commercial building firms. This research is for informational purposes only and ServiceTitan provides no assurances (express or implied) with respect to the accuracy of the survey data. Forward-looking economic and industry outlooks represent the views of the survey respondents, and may not represent the view of ServiceTitan or its affiliates. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).