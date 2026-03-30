Chagee Holdings Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Chagee Holdings Limited (“Chagee" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/chagee-holdings-limted. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Chagee’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price plummeted $2.89 per ADS, or 13.14%, to close at $19.11 per ADS on August 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by an August 29, 2025, report detailing the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of mounting operational hurdles that threatened the Company's near-term profitability.

During a subsequent earnings call, management acknowledged that "increased competitive pressures" and "higher costs" were negatively impacting the Company’s performance. The revelation that Chagee was struggling to maintain margins in an increasingly crowded market led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value. This downward pressure resulted in a significant one-day sell-off as the market adjusted to the diminished growth expectations and the fiscal implications of rising overhead.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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