NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2026 LAUNCH OF NEXA, CONVERSATIONAL AI TO ACCELERATE CONSUMER INSIGHTS

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, today announced the upcoming launch of Nexa (short for Numerator Experience Agent), an AI agent that enables users to ask business questions in natural language and get answers directly from Numerator’s consumer purchase data. Launching in the Numerator Insights platform in September 2026, Nexa helps brands and manufacturers access analysis faster and act on insights with greater speed and confidence. Nexa is powered by proprietary purchase data from more than 200,000 US households, capturing over 4 million items purchased each day.

As shopping behavior becomes increasingly complex and fragmented across retailers and channels, the speed of decision-making for brands has become increasingly important. Nexa enables teams to move faster and focus on decision-making by automating market analysis. With this lower barrier, Nexa makes consumer insights more accessible across teams and levels of expertise.

“Nexa expands access to real consumer behavior across a broad set of businesses," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Leaders across functions can engage in a real-time, natural-language interaction with the purchase behavior of hundreds of thousands of consumers in the U.S. It represents a significant advancement in democratizing data to support faster, more informed decision-making.”

“With Nexa, our consumer data comes first,” said Brian Redmond, Chief Product Officer, Numerator. “We don’t use AI to generate data, rather we use it to synthesize and summarize insights from our trusted, single-source panel. Instead of manually running numerous reports and stitching together analyses, users can now ask their business questions in natural language. This ensures our users can keep pace with the speed of the industry, uncover insights faster, and maintain the transparency and confidence they expect from Numerator data.”

Nexa builds on Numerator Narratives, introduced in Q4 2025, which provides guided analysis flows within the Numerator Insights platform. Nexa expands on that capability by integrating advanced AI with single-source consumer data to generate brand- and category-level insights, enabling users to efficiently address questions related to growth strategy, category performance, and incrementality.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.