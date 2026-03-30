Dayforce Advances FedRAMP Authorization to Deepen Commitment to U.S. Federal Agencies

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced its commitment to achieving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) certification. This milestone reinforces Dayforce’s dedication to meeting the highest standards of security, compliance, and operational rigor required to serve U.S. federal agencies.

As regulatory and security demands intensify across the public sector, agencies are prioritizing technology partners that can demonstrate deep expertise and the ability to manage rigorous security requirements. By committing to the FedRAMP certification process, Dayforce is strengthening its position as a trusted compliance leader while expanding access to its AI-powered people platform to help government agencies modernize legacy HCM and payroll systems. Through a single platform built for scale and accountability, Dayforce simplifies workforce management and improves visibility, enabling organizations to operate with greater confidence, efficiency and measurable cost savings.

“Dayforce is built to operate in the most complex and highly regulated environments,” said Steve Holdridge, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “Committing to FedRAMP certification reflects the depth of our investment in compliance and our ability to manage complexity at scale. Our ongoing work with large-scale government agencies, including the Government of Canada, demonstrates that we are building on proven expertise to deliver secure, modern workforce technology to U.S. federal agencies.”

Dayforce is making significant investments to build a dedicated FedRAMP-aligned environment built on Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure. The company initiated its FedRAMP readiness efforts in the first half of 2025 by engaging cybersecurity advisory firm Fortreum to establish its authorization and readiness strategy. Separately, Dayforce has selected Baker Tilly to perform third-party assessment services as part of the FedRAMP authorization process.

This initiative further strengthens Dayforce’s established public sector track record, including ongoing work with the Government of Canada, a large U.S. federal government agency undergoing FISMA Assessment & Authorization, and a broad base of public sector customers across North America. These engagements demonstrate Dayforce’s ability to operate within some of the most complex regulatory frameworks in North America — making FedRAMP certification a natural next step in the company’s long-standing commitment to secure, compliant innovation and modern workforce transformation within the public sector.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

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