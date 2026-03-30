ComplAi and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Compliance Platform to the Public Sector

TAMPA, Fla. and RESTON, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComplAi Inc. , Decision Centric Compliance, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ComplAi’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI-powered compliance automation capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"By partnering with Carahsoft, we are bringing the next generation of compliance architecture to the Public Sector," said Nick Summers, CEO and Co-founder at ComplAi. "The GRC market is bifurcating. On one side are platforms that store compliance documents. On the other are platforms that capture compliance decisions — the full chain of evidence, reasoning and authorization behind every determination. ComplAi is the only platform purpose-built on a context-graph architecture with native data protection and asset intelligence as foundational layers. We govern compliance continuously, at the most atomic level of every framework we support, with full decision lineage that makes every future determination faster and more defensible. Other GRCs report on compliance. ComplAi governs it."

ComplAi is the first compliance platform built on a context-graph architecture with native data security posture management and cyber asset attack surface management as foundational layers — not bolt-on integrations. Where traditional GRC platforms store static documents and control statuses, ComplAi captures the full decision lineage behind every compliance determination: what assets were in scope, what data classifications applied, what the live infrastructure state was and who authorized the action. That decision graph compounds over time, building an organizational compliance intelligence asset that legacy architectures cannot replicate. ComplAi supports CMMC, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, FedRAMP and continuous ATO environments.

“ComplAi empowers agencies with real-time visibility into sensitive data and assets,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “The platform accelerates certification readiness, reduces operational costs and delivers continuous assurance across cloud and on-premise environments. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to collaborating with ComplAi to bring the proactive compliance platform to the Public Sector.”

ComplAi’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or ComplAi@carahsoft.com; or explore ComplAi’s solutions here. Join ComplAi and Carahsoft at CMMC Accelerate 2026 on Tuesday, March 31 to learn how to confidently navigate the evolving CMMC landscape.

About ComplAi

ComplAi is the governance and orchestration layer for compliance operations across Federal agencies, the Defense Industrial Base, and regulated critical infrastructure. Purpose-built on a context-graph architecture, ComplAi is the only compliance platform with native data security posture management and cyber asset attack surface management as foundational layers — not integrations. The platform's graph-of-thought AI evaluates every framework at the most atomic level, persisting full decision lineage behind every determination as a compounding organizational asset. Six unified components — Builder AI, Cloud Migrator, Cloud Checker, Continuous Governance Assurance, Data Protection, and Asset Intelligence — deliver end-to-end compliance for CMMC, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, FedRAMP, and continuous ATO. A Cyber-AB accredited RPO, ComplAi partners with category-leading technology providers, integrators, and MSPs. Other GRCs report on compliance. ComplAi governs it. Visit www.complai.us

Contact

Micheline Birkhead

(760) 802-2966

micheline.birkhead@complai.us

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com