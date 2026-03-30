Fogo de Chão Opens Restaurant near Mall of Georgia

BUFORD, Ga., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the nearly 50-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, opens its first Buford restaurant on Monday, March 30. The new restaurant is located at 3206 Buford Drive near the Mall of Georgia and marks Fogo’s third location in Georgia. As part of their introduction to the community, Fogo will donate 10% of its first week of sales to the North Gwinnett Co-Op, an organization that provides food, clothing, financial assistance and spiritual support to those in need in the Buford, Suwanee, and Sugar Hill communities.

Designed in partnership with global design agency Harrison, the restaurant features an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of Gaucho Chefs demonstrating the Culinary Art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. The restaurant showcases a wholesome and nutritious Market Table, a lively indoor Bar Fogo area ideal for all-day happy hour and private dining spaces available for guests to reserve for any occasion.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in Georgia with our new location near the Mall of Georgia,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “It’s exciting to bring our immersive dining experience to Buford’s diverse and growing population. We look forward to welcoming both new guests and loyal Fogo Fans to discover the Culinary Art of Churrasco in a space that honors the rich traditions of Southern Brazil.”

Fogo de Chão redefines the dining experience with the Culinary Art of Churrasco – from its signature fire-roasted proteins with an expertly seasoned, salty bark to its blistered fresh seafood offerings that bring bold flavors to the table. Beyond the Churrasco experience, guests can enjoy Bar Fogo offerings, featuring all-day happy hour starting at $6 with handcrafted cocktails, premium South American wines, and an indulgent selection of shareable dishes such as $10 Picanha Burger and more. Whether savoring Churrasco or gathering for a lively Bar Fogo celebration, Fogo delivers an unmatched experience of flavor, ambiance, and authentic Brazilian hospitality.

Leading the Mall of Georgia team is General Manager Leandro Benacchio, who started his career with Fogo in 1997 and most recently served as the General Manager at the Atlanta, Georgia restaurant. Leandro and his team look forward to becoming part of the Buford community and providing over 100 local jobs for talented individuals committed to delivering an exceptional experience to all guests.

Fire-roasted cuts, the core of Fogo’s experience, include guest favorites such as Bone-In Ribeye, Lamb Chops, and the house specialty, Picanha —the prime part of the top sirloin. Fogo Mall of Georgia offers a range of menu selections and prices to fit all occasions, including:

Full Churrasco Experience – The signature prix-fixe menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes.

– The signature prix-fixe menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes. Indulgent Churrasco Experience – In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, guests can enjoy their choice of enhancement (Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, Black Truffle Butter, All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or Roasted Bone Marrow) and a decadent dessert, in addition to the Market Table and Brazilian side dishes.

– In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, guests can enjoy their choice of enhancement (Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, Black Truffle Butter, All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or Roasted Bone Marrow) and a decadent dessert, in addition to the Market Table and Brazilian side dishes. Weekday Lunch Starting at $18 – Includes the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes for $18 per person. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat or have the Full Churrasco Experience.

– Includes the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes for $18 per person. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat or have the Full Churrasco Experience. Weekend Brazilian Brunch – Includes the Full Churrasco Experience combined with Brazilian-inspired brunch items like Braised Beef Rib Hash and made-to-order waffle and omelet stations.

In addition to these options, the menu also includes the following:

Indulgent Cuts – Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip that is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. A decadent, dry-aged 32 oz. Long Bone Tomahawk Ribeye or 24 oz. Wagyu Ribeye is also available to order for the table.

– Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip that is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. A decadent, dry-aged 32 oz. Long Bone Tomahawk Ribeye or 24 oz. Wagyu Ribeye is also available to order for the table. All-Day Happy Hour - Guests can enjoy $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails, $8 glasses of South American wines, and $6 Beer all-day every day, in the dining room and bar. Additionally, all bottles of South American wines under $130 are half priced all day every day.

Guests can enjoy $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails, $8 glasses of South American wines, and $6 Beer all-day every day, in the dining room and bar. Additionally, all bottles of South American wines under $130 are half priced all day every day. Bar Fogo – The Mall of Georgia bar offers an elevated experience with a warm, timeless design and dedicated bar staff designed to allow guests to linger while enjoying smaller, shareable plates like a $10 Picanha Burger or Lobster & Shrimp Tacos.

The Mall of Georgia bar offers an elevated experience with a warm, timeless design and dedicated bar staff designed to allow guests to linger while enjoying smaller, shareable plates like a $10 Picanha Burger or Lobster & Shrimp Tacos. Inclusive Menu Options — Guests can discover options for all dietary tribes from vegan to pescatarian and more. These nutrient-dense dishes include entrée alternatives to the Churrasco experience like Chilean Sea Bass, Seared Tofu & Black Bean Pasta and Cauliflower Steak.

— Guests can discover options for all dietary tribes from vegan to pescatarian and more. These nutrient-dense dishes include entrée alternatives to the Churrasco experience like Chilean Sea Bass, Seared Tofu & Black Bean Pasta and Cauliflower Steak. Fogo To-Go & Catering — Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, à la carte offerings, full-service catered events with on-site grilling and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options.

— Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, à la carte offerings, full-service catered events with on-site grilling and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options. Group and Private Dining — Whether celebrating a special birthday or hosting a corporate meeting, the Mall of Georgia location has a dedicated sales manager and offers customizable menus, beautiful private and semi-private dining spaces, and complimentary A/V equipment.

A dining experience for all ages, children six and under enjoy complimentary dining at Fogo Mall of Georgia, and ages seven to twelve dine at half-price for the Full Churrasco Experience.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46 year old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





Fogo de Chão opens its third Georgia restaurant near the Mall of Georgia. Fogo.com





Fogo de Chão’s new Mall of Georgia restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com





The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience at the new Mall of Georgia location. Fogo.com





The new Mall of Georgia location showcases a wholesome and nutritious Market Table. Fogo.com

Fogo’s guests are served simply-seasoned cuts that are butchered, fire-roasted with a salty bark, and carved tableside by Gaucho Chefs. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com







Guests can enjoy All-Day Happy Hour starting at $6 every day at the Mall of Georgia location in the dining room and Bar Fogo areas. Fogo.com





Seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joy Puder

Konnect Agency

FogoNRO@konnectagency.com



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