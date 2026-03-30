Wheels Honored with Two AI Excellence Awards, Showcasing Leadership in Applied AI

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels, a leader in fleet management and mobility, announced today that it has received two 2026 AI Excellence Awards from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The company was recognized for its Machine Learning (ML) program and for its AI-powered policy intelligence platform in the Product category.

These awards highlight Wheels’ focus on innovating in ways that create real-time value for clients. By applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to real operational challenges, we’re delivering measurable value for fleet clients through faster decisions, greater accuracy, and more consistent outcomes for clients today, and in the future.

AI Excellence Award for Machine Learning

Wheels was recognized for its ML program, which leverages more than eight decades of fleet data to optimize core operational processes. AI models support tasks such as validating odometer readings, reviewing repair orders, and identifying potential registration risks, reducing delays for customers while improving data quality.

Thoughtfully automating decisions such as simple repair orders, enables our support teams to focus on handling complex and often more expensive transactions where they can save clients time and money.

Beyond operational decisions, Wheels is also using AI to better understand the interactions happening every day between vehicle operators and support teams. By operating behind the scenes and continuously learning from real-world fleet behavior, Wheels’ ML systems help reduce downtime, streamline operations, and elevate the vehicle operator’s experience.

AI Excellence Award in the Product Category

The company’s second award recognized its AI-powered fleet policy intelligence platform, which uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology. Built on decades of operational knowledge and a deep understanding of how fleet policies are created and applied, this platform turns complex, client-specific policy documents into instant, accurate answers.

By grounding every response in approved policy content, the platform eliminates manual searches, improves consistency in responses, reduces delays during service and safety events, and supports faster resolution of inquiries.

It delivers trusted guidance at scale and is already transforming internal vehicle operator support operations and is designed to expand into future self-service experiences.

Innovation Focused on Client Impact

According to Parsh Wanath, Vice President of Digital Engineering and Advanced Analytics at Wheels, the company’s approach to AI is intentionally focused on practical impact for fleet clients.

“These awards reflect our focus on innovating in ways that create real value and near-term impact for our clients,” said Wanath. “At Wheels, AI isn’t about technology for its own sake. We’re using it to help fleet leaders run more efficient operations, give drivers faster support, and scale the expertise of our teams across every client interaction. Everything we build starts with one goal, which is putting our clients first.”

About Wheels

As one of the largest fleet management and mobility solutions providers in North America, Wheels delivers a full range of products and services that keep businesses and their mobile workforce moving efficiently and safely. Wheels supports end-to-end solutions for more than 1,000 clients, representing 900,000+ vehicles—from battery-electric sedans to service vans, class eight trucks, and equipment.

In 1939 Wheels invented the fleet industry, and we continue to shape the future of mobility by delivering experiences that our customers love. Discover how we are driving the future for our clients by visiting www.wheels.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs , these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

Contacts

Danielle Nesbitt

Director Marketing

Wheels

847-544-4374

Danielle.nesbitt@wheels.com

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

contact@bintelligence.com