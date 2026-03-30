OneRoam Launches as First Travel eSIM Offering Exclusively Unlimited Data Plans Designed for Internet at Sea and on Land

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneRoam, the first global travel eSIM service to exclusively offer unlimited mobile high-speed data for internet at sea and on land is officially launched. OneRoam delivers a seamless, predictably priced, affordable cellular data service connecting travelers at sea, on land excursions, and in ports globally.

For travelers without a reliable roaming option while at sea or abroad, or who are looking for more options, OneRoam provides a simple and affordable way to access mobile internet without changing physical SIM cards. The OneRoam pay-by-day model provides convenience and predictability for travelers, and is simple to purchase and install via OneRoam.com, or its iOS app and Android app. Travelers simply need an eSIM-capable unlocked mobile device – they can contact their home carrier if they need to unlock it.

“OneRoam removes the complexity and unpredictability travelers often experience when trying to stay connected across multiple countries and maritime networks,” said Willie Moore, Executive Director, OneRoam. “Our goal is to provide a seamless connectivity experience that works wherever the journey takes them, whether at sea or land.”

OneRoam is ideal for international leisure travelers, cruise passengers and crew, business travelers, digital nomads, or content creators – regular or first-time eSIM users alike. OneRoam steps are simple:

Confirm your device is carrier-unlocked and eSIM-capable Visit https://oneroam.com/ or download the OneRoam iOS app or Android app Purchase a data plan based on travel itinerary Select the number of days needed based on your travel itinerary Download and install your eSIM Turn on your eSIM upon arrival

Frequent travelers also benefit from the OneRoam loyalty program, “Roam Rewards,” which provides added value for repeat customers, and supports long-term savings for those who rely on consistent connectivity while traveling.

For more information or to purchase a OneRoam data plan, travelers should download the OneRoam app or visit www.oneroam.com.

MEDIA NOTE: High-resolution images can be found HERE.

About OneRoam :

OneRoam is the only exclusively unlimited global travel eSIM service designed to work seamlessly across land and sea networks, providing high-speed, predictable mobile data for internet connectivity. Its affordable plans are ideal for international travelers, cruise passengers and crew, and business professionals. OneRoam offers seamless digital activation with no physical SIM card swaps or traditional roaming fees under one unified, day-based plan. For more information on OneRoam, visit oneroam.com.

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