BusPatrol Chief Legal Officer Michael J. Molina Selected for Inaugural Hispanic National Bar Association Puente Leadership Institute

Lorton Virginia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusPatrol, the leading school bus safety technology provider in North America, is proud to announce that Michael J. Molina, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, has been selected as one of only 15 corporate counsel nationwide chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Hispanic National Bar Association's Puente Leadership Institute, an elite leadership development program designed to elevate mission-driven legal professionals into positions of transformative influence across the legal profession and their communities.

The Hispanic National Bar Association is a non-profit, nonpartisan professional membership association registered as a 501(c)(6) organization, representing over 67,000 Hispanic attorneys, judges, law professors, and legal professionals across the United States and its territories. Through its charitable arm, the HNBA VIA ("Vision in Action") Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, HNBA advances its mission of empowering the Hispanic legal community and ensuring greater representation at every level of the profession.

"Michael's selection to the Hispanic National Bar Association's inaugural Puente Leadership Institute is a powerful recognition of both his exceptional legal acumen and the integrity he brings to every aspect of his work," said Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. "He has an uncommon ability to navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges while never losing sight of the communities we serve, and that balance is what sets him apart as a role model and an outstanding colleague devoted to the child safety mission."

The Puente Leadership Institute, launched in 2026, represents the next evolution of HNBA's decades-long commitment to building a leadership pipeline that better reflects the communities served by the legal profession. The program's name, "Puente" (Spanish for "bridge"), embodies its core mission of connecting talent to opportunity, experience to empowerment, and individuals to a nationwide community of leaders committed to meaningful impact.

Molina will participate in an intensive six-month transformative leadership journey combining executive coaching, strategic career development, and peer-based collaboration. The program focuses on strengthening executive presence and equipping participants with the strategic clarity needed to lead mission-driven organizations and advance community-centered change.

Molina's selection reflects his demonstrated commitment to leveraging legal expertise in the service of public safety, his leadership in navigating complex regulatory environments for mission-driven technology, and his dedication to creating pathways for the next generation of legal professionals. His participation underscores BusPatrol's values as a mission-driven organization committed to community impact and inclusive leadership at the highest levels.

BusPatrol is the nation's leading provider of child safety systems for school buses and serves as the technology partner for hundreds of municipalities and school districts across the country.