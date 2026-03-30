PatentVest Announces Life Seal Vascular Partnership, Takes Equity Stake in Exchange for IP Intelligence Services

Dallas, TX, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and Legal services, today announced a strategic engagement with Life Seal Vascular and disclosed that it has accepted equity in the company as partial consideration for its services. The arrangement reflects PatentVest's conviction in Life Seal Vascular's underlying technology and its potential to reshape the vascular device market.

Life Seal Vascular joins a portfolio of life sciences and medtech clients leveraging PatentVest's proprietary IP platform to map competitive IP landscapes, that identify patenting opportunities and risks, and inform strategic decision-making across R&D, licensing, and commercialization. By taking an ownership stake alongside its service engagement, PatentVest signals that it views Life Seal Vascular not merely as a client, but as a long-term bet on where vascular innovation is headed.

"Life Seal Vascular is building in one of the most IP-dense corridors of the medical device space, and they understand that winning there requires knowing the landscape as well as you know your own technology," said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest. "We took equity because we believe in what they're building. When the IP tells a compelling story, and the team knows how to execute it, that's not just a client, that's an investment." PatentVest's capabilities include the upfront research work designed to give IP teams and executives a real-time strategic edge and build valuable IP portfolios.

"Partnering with PatentVest allows us to take a proactive, data-driven approach to IP strategy as we advance our platform technology," said Bill Colone, co-CEO of Life Seal Vascular. "Their willingness to align with us through an equity stake reinforces our shared conviction in the strength of our innovation and the long-term opportunity to redefine how aortic disease is treated."

Life Seal Vascular's selection of PatentVest signals broader momentum in the medtech sector, where IP positioning has become a first-order competitive variable alongside clinical data and regulatory strategy.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is a patent analytics company that transforms complex IP data into actionable intelligence for innovators, investors, and legal teams. Its platform combines machine learning-driven claim analysis with an expert-guided strategy to help clients protect, monetize, and defend their most valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.patentvest.com.

About Life Seal Vascular

Life Seal Vascular (www.lifesealvascular.com) is a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to revolutionize endovascular treatment. The company’s proprietary technology is designed to eliminate endoleaks, the primary cause of secondary interventions following endovascular aneurysm repair. By striving to improve the safety and effectiveness of endovascular procedures, Life Seal Vascular aims to enhance patient outcomes, optimize healthcare resources, and lower the total cost of care.