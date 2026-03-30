FLEXIFAI Deploys AI-driven Routing Engine, Lifting Payment Conversion by 30 p.p. in Ghana





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fintech infrastructure provider reports a conversion rate increase from 43% to 73% within 30 days for an online operator in Ghana, citing pattern-based fraud detection and real-time routing as primary drivers.

Flexifai, a payment technology provider specializing in high-friction markets, has completed the deployment of an AI-based routing engine that improves transaction approval rates across emerging markets. The company reports that an online operator in Ghana recorded a conversion rate increase from 43% to 73% within 30 days of implementation — without changes to product design or checkout flow.

The result was driven by three interconnected capabilities: intelligent routing, which selects payment paths based on live performance signals including authorization rates and processing latency; cascading logic, which redirects transactions to alternative providers upon failure; and automated retry mechanisms that re-attempt declined transactions before the session is abandoned.

Ghana presented a specific infrastructure challenge that shaped the deployment. Mobile money-based systems in the market lack the anti-fraud monitoring infrastructure that card-based environments typically carry. This created conditions where fraudulent behavior — such as a single user cycling through large volumes of phone numbers or email addresses — was difficult to detect at the provider level.

Flexifai addressed this by building alert systems keyed to specific data fields with the highest correlation to fraud signals: customer phone numbers, customer email addresses, and the sequence in which that data was transmitted. The approach enabled pattern recognition at scale and produced structured reports that allowed the operator to identify potential high-risk users and take appropriate action.

"Ghana is a market with a growing digital economy and genuinely unpredictable payment infrastructure," said Sofiia, Head of Sales at Flexifai. "Routing technology that adapts to those conditions in real time is not a secondary feature — it is the core of what makes conversion possible in markets like this."

The same approach has since been applied in Kenya and Zambia, where the absence of antifraud infrastructure in mobile money ecosystems presents analogous challenges. In both cases, Flexifai deployed data-driven pattern recognition to establish pre-emptive fraud analysis in environments where standard PSP tooling provided limited visibility.

The routing engine processes signals, including user device type, IP, and geo-risk indicators, time-of-day bank behavior, issuing bank characteristics mapped to the BIN level, and real-time gateway load.

Flexifai currently supports more than 80 local payment methods across Africa, Europe, Latin America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. African coverage includes mobile wallets such as OPay, PalmPay, MTN MoMo, and Airtel, as well as USSD rails, agent networks, instant bank transfers, and open banking infrastructure. The company maintains on-the-ground teams in Lagos and across Latin America.

The routing engine is live and continues to incorporate additional data signals and providers as the platform expands.

About Flexifai

Flexifai is an AI-driven payment infrastructure provider focused on high-friction and emerging markets. The company offers intelligent routing, cascading payments, real-time payouts via partner infrastructure in 150 countries, and local payment method coverage across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Flexifai maintains on-ground operations in Africa and Latin America to support merchants requiring market-specific payment expertise.

Website: flexifai.io

Contact

CMO

Nadiya Bezhnar

FLEXIFAI

nadiya.b@flexifai.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7364e57-18d8-4da5-a805-f6c03a3953b9