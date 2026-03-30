The End of the Chemical Era: Why Ayurveda Is 2026's Answer to DHT





CLEVELAND, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the estimated 80 million Americans living with androgenic alopecia , genetic hair loss driven by a hormone called DHT, the treatment options have historically come with a catch.

Finasteride works. But it can disrupt testosterone levels, affect libido, and cause documented mood changes. Minoxidil works. But it requires lifetime use, can irritate the scalp, and triggers aggressive shedding if stopped. For decades, patients had to weigh the side effects against the hair, and that was considered an acceptable trade.

HairSmart is done accepting that trade.

The Cleveland-based holistic hair wellness company has developed a 100% natural, physician-formulated DHT blocker, built entirely from Ayurvedic and clinically studied botanical compounds, that has demonstrated a 26% increase in new hair count within three months, with zero reported side effects across its clinical trials. No hormonal disruption. No dependency. No crash.

The chemical era of DHT treatment may be ending and the data is driving that conversation.

Understanding the Enemy: What DHT Is Actually Doing to Your Hair



Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a byproduct of testosterone. When the enzyme 5-alpha reductase converts free testosterone in the body, DHT is produced, and in people with a genetic sensitivity to it, DHT binds to scalp receptors and begins progressively shrinking hair follicles, shortening the growth phase until strands can no longer grow.

This is the root driver of most genetic hair loss in both men and women.

Conventional pharmaceuticals attack this process with a sledgehammer: Finasteride chemically suppresses the enzyme system-wide. Minoxidil bypasses the problem entirely by forcing vasodilation. Both approaches "work" — but both carry well-documented consequences that fall hardest on the very people most motivated to seek treatment: the young, the hormonally sensitive, the health-conscious.

HairSmart asked a different question: What if we could block DHT at the source — without touching the rest of the hormonal system?

The Ayurvedic Answer: Precision Without Side Effects

HairSmart's 100% Natural DHT Blocker isn't a single-ingredient wellness play. It's a precisely engineered botanical stack, with every ingredient carrying FDA-recognized GRAS status (Generally Recognized As Safe) and independent clinical research behind its mechanism of action.

The Formulation, Broken Down:

The Power Trio: DHT at the Source Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens), Pumpkin Seed Extract (Cucurbita pepo), and Pygeum Bark (Prunus africana) work in synergy to inhibit 5-alpha reductase and competitively block DHT from binding to follicle receptors — without system-wide hormonal interference.

The Botanical Shield: Follicle Protection Stinging Nettle Root inhibits DHT production while simultaneously protecting follicles from the kind of premature aging that pharmaceutical solutions typically ignore.

The Cellular Guard: Anti-Inflammatory Defense Green Tea Extract (Camellia sinensis) delivers EGCG, a compound clinically shown to reduce DHT binding affinity at the follicle level — without triggering the systemic side effects associated with prescription inhibitors.

The Ayurvedic Foundation: Nourishment & Scalp Health Amla and Neem provide the anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense foundation that pharmaceutical DHT blockers can't offer — addressing the chronic scalp inflammation that accelerates follicle damage and is almost universally overlooked in conventional treatment.





The Clinical Numbers: Because Claims Aren't Enough

"Natural" doesn't mean unproven at HairSmart. It means proven differently.

In a controlled study of 72 participants using the HairSmart system:

Timeline What Participants Reported Days 30–60 Visible, measurable reduction in daily shedding Days 60–120 Improved hair texture, density, and strand strength Beyond 4 Months New hair growth — confirmed across all demographics Throughout Zero reported side effects



A 26% increase in new hair count within 90 days, with no hormonal disruption, no prescription required, and no rebound shedding on discontinuation.

Voices From the Medical Community





"As a hair transplant surgeon, I spent years offering solutions that worked, but always at a cost. The side effect profiles of conventional blockers were something I had to counsel patients through, not around. HairSmart changes that conversation. These botanical compounds aren't 'alternatives' to science. They are science-validated by centuries of use and confirmed by modern research." — Dr. Zinaria Williams, MD, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Medical Director, HairSmart

"I've been recommending the HairSmart system for peri-menopausal hair loss with incredible success. The results are consistent, and the laser cap is the icing on the cake — just six minutes a day for life-changing results." — Abby Sypher, Board Certified PA & Menopause Specialist

The Synergy Advantage: DHT Blocker Is Just the Beginning

The DHT Blocker is clinically effective on its own. Inside the full HairSmart ecosystem , it's transformational. The complete protocol:

DHT Blocker: removes the biological obstacle at the hormonal level

Ayurvedic Topicals: rebuilds scalp health and nutrient environment

H5 Growth+ Vitamins: provides the internal nutritional foundation

Medical-Grade LLLT Laser Cap: delivers cellular energy (ATP) to rebuild and reactivate dormant follicles

It's not a product. It's a 360-degree hair wellness protocol. The only one of its kind that addresses hair loss from every biological angle simultaneously.

About HairSmart

HairSmart is the world's first integrated hair wellness ecosystem, fusing 5,000 years of Ayurvedic wisdom with FDA-cleared LLLT technology. Holistic. Non-invasive. Clinically validated. Drug-free. Made in the USA.

Media Contact:

Manish Gupta,

HairSmart Inc.

Email: manishg@myhairsmart.com

Phone: +972-309-9915

For more information, visit us at the HairSmart Website

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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