Brooklyn Cannabis Dispensary Yerba Buena Launches New Website Designed Around the Customer Experience

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Yerba Buena, the women-owned, minority-owned, family-run cannabis dispensary in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, has launched a redesigned website at yerbabuena.nyc, giving customers a smoother, more intuitive way to explore the store, learn about products, and stay connected with what’s happening in the neighborhood.



The relaunch comes as Yerba Buena approaches its one-year milestone and continues to see a growing audience of customers seeking a more approachable, education-first cannabis experience. The new platform reflects how the brand is evolving beyond retail into a broader community and discovery hub for modern cannabis consumers.



The new website was built to reflect the same welcoming, thoughtfully curated experience visitors feel when they step inside the Atlantic Avenue storefront. Whether someone is discovering the dispensary for the first time or checking in for the latest updates, the site makes it easy to learn about the brand, explore the surrounding Brooklyn neighborhoods, and plan a visit.



Customers can now see real reviews from the local community directly on the site, get quick updates about store hours and events, and browse neighborhood guides that help visitors explore Cobble Hill and nearby areas like Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Park Slope and DUMBO. The website also connects to the dispensary’s Instagram feed, offering a live glimpse into daily life at the store and the events happening around it.



Since opening in March 2025, Yerba Buena has quickly become known for its boutique atmosphere and community- and hospitality-driven approach to cannabis retail. The dispensary has been featured by Forbes, Essence, Revolt TV, Amsterdam News, and News 12 Brooklyn for creating a space that blends culture, education, and hospitality.



The redesigned website is part of Yerba Buena’s continued effort to make cannabis more approachable, informative, and welcoming for the Brooklyn community.



“Our goal has always been to create a space where people feel comfortable exploring cannabis and learning at their own pace,” said Diógenes Brito, Co-Founder of Yerba Buena. “The new website is simply an extension of the store itself. It helps people discover who we are, what we carry, and what’s happening in our neighborhood before they even walk through the door.”



Visitors can explore the new site at yerbabuena.nyc to learn more about the dispensary, browse neighborhood guides, and stay up to date on events and announcements.





About Yerba Buena



Yerba Buena is a licensed recreational cannabis dispensary located at 292 Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, New York (NYS License #OCM-CAURD-24-000167). Founded by Doralyn De Dios Brito and Diógenes Brito and co-founded with Jillian Dragutsky, Yerba Buena is women-owned, minority-owned, and family-operated. The name Yerba Buena, meaning mint, literally translates as “good herb” in Spanish, and reflects the founders’ Dominican roots and the brand’s guiding philosophy: Do Good, Feel Good.



The dispensary offers a carefully curated selection of flower, edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, and beverages, and is open seven days a week.

Learn more at yerbabuena.nyc or visit the store at 292 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201.



Media Contact

Yerba Buena

292 Atlantic Avenue

Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, NY 11201

(833) 366-7572

yerbabuena.nyc



For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Please consume responsibly.



https://thenewsfront.com/brooklyn-cannabis-dispensary-yerba-buena-launches-new-website-designed-around-the-customer-experience/