Unwind Moving Nears 500 Google Reviews as Demand for NJ Long-Distance Moving Surges Across All 50 States

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unwind Moving, a premier long-distance and local moving company headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, is rapidly approaching a landmark 500 Google reviews — a milestone the company attributes largely to a sustained surge in long-distance moving demand from New Jersey residents relocating across the country.



With 453 verified Google reviews and a near-perfect rating built over years of interstate relocations, Unwind Moving has seen consistent growth in out-of-state bookings, with the highest volume of long-distance jobs originating from New Jersey to Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the greater Boston area. The company recently completed an ambitious 49-state route expansion, launching dedicated landing pages and service corridors for every major interstate destination in the continental United States.



A 500-Review Milestone Built on Long-Distance Trust



For Sebastian Tabares, the founder and owner of Unwind Moving, the approaching review milestone reflects something more meaningful than a number.



“Every one of those reviews represents a family that trusted us with one of the biggest transitions of their life,” said Sebastian Tabares. “Long-distance moves are high-stakes — your belongings are on a truck for hundreds or thousands of miles. The fact that our customers come back and leave a five-star review tells us we’re doing something right. Getting to 500 is a goal we’re proud to be chasing.”



The company is targeting the 500-review threshold by summer 2026, a benchmark that would place Unwind Moving among the most-reviewed interstate moving companies in New Jersey.



NJ Outbound Migration Is Fueling Long-Distance Bookings



New Jersey has ranked among the top states for outbound migration for several consecutive years, with residents citing rising costs of living, retirement planning, remote work flexibility, and lifestyle changes as primary drivers. Unwind Moving has positioned its long-distance division to serve this exact need — offering direct, non-brokered interstate relocation services to families and professionals leaving the Garden State.



Bookings on the company’s core long-distance routes have seen consistent growth, particularly on the following corridors:



New Jersey to Florida — NJ to FL Movers — the company’s highest-volume route, driven by retirees and remote workers relocating to Miami, Orlando, and Tampa



New Jersey to Texas — NJ to Texas Movers — significant demand from professionals relocating to Dallas, Houston, and Austin



New Jersey to California — NJ to California Movers — serving Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area



New Jersey to Ohio — NJ to Ohio Movers — a growing corridor driven by cost-of-living relocations to Columbus and Cleveland



New Jersey to Pennsylvania — NJ to Pennsylvania Movers — consistent demand for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh routes



For a complete overview of interstate moving services, including all 49 available state routes, visit: unwindmoving.com/long-distance-movers-in-nj



A Direct, Non-Brokered Approach to Interstate Moving



One differentiator that Unwind Moving customers frequently cite in their reviews is the company’s direct-service model. Unlike many moving companies that broker long-distance jobs to third-party carriers — often resulting in delivery delays, unclear communication, and unexpected fees — Unwind Moving manages its interstate operations in-house, with dedicated crews, transparent pricing, and direct dispatcher communication from pickup to delivery.



The company is fully licensed and insured for interstate household goods transportation and maintains compliance with federal Department of Transportation regulations.



“One of the things we hear most from customers who’ve used other movers before is how much better the communication is with us,” Tabares added. “On a long-distance move, not knowing where your stuff is — that’s the worst feeling. We make sure that never happens.”



About Unwind Moving



Unwind Moving is a full-service moving company based in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, offering local, long-distance, commercial, and specialty moving services. The company serves customers throughout New Jersey and provides interstate relocation services to all 48 contiguous states. With nearly 500 five-star Google reviews, Unwind Moving is recognized as one of New Jersey’s most trusted movers for both local and cross-country relocations.



https://thenewsfront.com/unwind-moving-nears-500-google-reviews-as-demand-for-nj-long-distance-moving-surges-across-all-50-states/