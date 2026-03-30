JeffSTAT Lead Pilot Achieves Significant Milestone

LANSDALE, PA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JeffSTAT Lead Pilot Mike Moore recently completed his 3,000th patient transport, a milestone reached by relatively few air medical pilots over the course of a career. Moore reached the milestone this month, during a routine flight to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. For Moore, the flight reflected the same mindset he has carried throughout his career.

“I approach each flight as if it were my own family member, or someone I know,” Moore said. “If I can accomplish the flight safely and within our regulations, I am going to find a way to do it.”

Moore has served at the JeffSTAT 2 base in Lansdale, PA, since joining Air Methods, the rotor wing operator for the JeffSTAT program. As long-standing partners, JeffSTAT and Air Methods—the leading air medical provider in the nation—work together to ensure access to critical care throughout the region. JeffSTAT provides critical care clinicians, while Air Methods provides aircraft, pilots, and mechanics at their locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Moore is one of those pilots.

“Mike represents everything JeffSTAT stands for: professionalism, safety, and an unwavering commitment to patient care,” said Tom Mazzo, JeffSTAT interim director. “Reaching 3,000 transports is an extraordinary achievement, but what truly sets Mike apart is the way he leads, mentors, and partners with our clinical teams every day. His impact extends far beyond the aircraft. He has helped shape the culture of excellence we expect across our program and strengthened the way we care for patients across the region.”

Moore’s aviation career spans more than four decades, with more than two decades of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and nearly 20 years with Air Methods. Over the course of his career with Air Methods, he has supported patients and clinical teams across the region, flying overtime shifts at bases throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey while helping ensure access to critical care.

His path to Air Methods was as unique as it was personal. As he approached retirement from the Marines, Moore followed a helicopter to a nearby base and introduced himself to the lead pilot. A position opened roughly a year later, and within two weeks of retiring, Moore became a pilot for Air Methods.

“I was impressed early on that even as a large company, Air Methods felt like a family-oriented organization,” Moore said. “That still holds true today. The people here, the commitment to safety, and the focus on customer service continue to set this company apart.”

Throughout his tenure, Moore has remained a constant presence at the Lansdale base. Early in his career, he recalls going multiple shifts without a flight request. Today, the program is one of the busiest in the company. In fact, the Lansdale base logged record highs in patient transports over the past two years, with Moore personally flying more than 500 patients during that period.

“Mike is an exceptional pilot and an even better teammate,” said Stephen Konold, Air Methods Northeast regional vice president. “He leads with professionalism and humility, and he’s helped build an incredible base culture in Lansdale—one rooted in safety, service, and taking care of each other.”

Moore’s aviation experience includes more than 7,750 total flight hours, including over 2,850 hours in the EC135 aircraft with Air Methods. It took Moore nearly 18 years to reach the 3,000-transport milestone, an achievement that reflects both his longevity and commitment to the mission.

Despite the individual achievement, Moore is quick to emphasize the team behind every flight.

“This milestone isn’t mine alone,” Moore said. “It takes an entire team to fly patients, from the maintenance professionals who keep our aircraft safe, our hospital partners who are highly trained and motivated, and our AirCom and Northeast regional leaders who support us every day.”

He added a special note of gratitude for the mechanics and clinical teams he has worked alongside throughout his career.

“I’ve been truly blessed to work with outstanding maintenance professionals and highly skilled medical crews,” Moore said. “Knowing the aircraft is safe and being surrounded by competent, dedicated teammates makes all the difference.”

From watching crop dusting operations as a child in Missouri to building model airplanes to becoming a trusted leader in air medical transport, Moore’s journey reflects a lifelong passion for aviation and a steadfast commitment to serving others.

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About Air Methods:

Air Methods is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With more than 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

About JeffSTAT:

JeffSTAT is the air and ground critical care transport program of Jefferson Health, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The program provides advanced life support and critical care transport by both air medical helicopters and ground ambulances. Operating as a critical care transport solution, JeffSTAT serves as the premier regional resource throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. In partnership with Air Methods, JeffSTAT deploys a fleet of five aircraft to serve in both the prehospital and interhospital environments. In April 2026, JeffSTAT marks 37 years of delivering first-class critical care transport to the greater Philadelphia region, followed by 22 years of dedicated air medical helicopter operations in September 2026—a testament to the program's enduring commitment to greatly impacting lives across the tri-state region.

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