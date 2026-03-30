Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin Communications (“Kin”), Canada’s Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce that presentations from the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Virtual Investor Conference, held on March 26, 2026 are now available on the Kinvestor YouTube channel.

Access replays: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmPScumbMSR8fqB04LlRdkQXE_S3lSY9W

“The strong participation from both companies and investors made this year’s Kinvestor Mining & Energy Conference especially rewarding,” said Arlen Hansen, President of Kin Communications and host of The Kinvestor Report. “It was a great opportunity to connect with industry voices and highlight where momentum is building across the sector. We’re pleased to make the full conference available on-demand and look forward to continuing the conversation at our next event.”

Presenting Companies

Company Name Ticker(s) Q2 Metals TSXV: QTWO; OTCQB: QUEXF CanCambria Energy TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF Northstar Clean Tech TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF Tiger Gold TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF First Phosphate CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF Sitka Gold TSXV:SIG; OTCQB:SITKF SILVER IN FOCUS Roundtable Discussion Silver47 TSXV: AGA; OTCQX: AAGAF Syntholene Energy TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF Altura Energy TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF Homeland Uranium TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF Torq Resources TSXV: TORQ; OTCQB: TRBMF Cambria Gold Mines TSXV: CAMB; OTC: AOTVF Scorpio Gold TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF Skeena Gold & Silver TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE Amarc Resources TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF Graphite One TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF



About Kin

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ and on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel .

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net .