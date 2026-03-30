PagerDuty, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PagerDuty, Inc., (“PagerDuty" or the "Company") (NYSE:PD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pagerduty-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

PagerDuty’s stock price fell $3.54, or 23.3%, to close at $11.64 per share on November 26, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sell-off followed the November 25, 2025, announcement of third quarter fiscal 2026 results, which showed a decline in the “Dollar-based net retention rate” to 100% from 107% the previous year. Furthermore, the Company lowered its full-year revenue expectations to a range of $490.0 million to $492.0 million, down from the prior forecast of $493.0 million to $497.0 million. During the earnings call, the CFO explained that while churn volume was slowing, the “dollar value of the contraction” exceeded forecasts due to “customer budget caution” and “seat-based reductions,” resulting in an adjusted 5% annual growth rate.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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