Uniti Fiber Names Heather Orrico to Lead Enterprise Sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Fiber, a provider of high-capacity fiber infrastructure, announced today that Heather Orrico has joined the company as president of Enterprise Sales. She will guide the enterprise sales approach and support growth efforts across the southeast region of the country.

With more than 20 years in telecommunications, Orrico brings experience across engineering, operations, and sales, including work with competitive carriers, incumbent providers, and multiple system operators. During the last 13 years, she served in several leadership posts at Comcast, most recently as vice president for its Texas region.

Orrico has earned recognition throughout her career for strong sales execution and for building teams that perform at a high level. A Presidents Club honoree for multiple years, most recently in 2025, she has delivered consistent year-over-year sales and revenue gains. In 2023, she was named Leader of the Year in recognition of her impact on organizational development and leadership.

“Heather is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the telecommunications industry and a track record of building strong teams and delivering meaningful results,” said Cathy De La Garza, president of Uniti Fiber. “Her background across engineering, operations, and sales brings a valuable perspective on serving enterprise customers and expanding our business. We are pleased to welcome her as we continue to grow our enterprise presence and provide exceptional connectivity solutions for our customers.”

A committed supporter of leadership development, Orrico previously created a career-progression program focused on strengthening leadership skills and preparing high-potential employees for greater responsibilities. She also launched Unscripted Leadership, a podcast in which industry leaders discuss how emerging technologies are speeding business growth.

“Uniti’s fiber network delivers a backbone for unlimited innovation and future-ready connectivity. I am committed to helping businesses harness this cutting-edge infrastructure to grow, succeed, and lead in a digital world,” said Orrico. “I am also incredibly excited to work with and lead the team of talented sales professionals and leaders at Uniti Fiber, whose passion and expertise are the foundation of our success.”

Orrico has been active with the Executive Women’s Partnership through the Greater Houston Partnership and has served as an executive sponsor for several employee resource groups. At her prior organization, she also established the first InspireCIO ORBIES Underwriter position.

She holds a Master of Finance from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Troy University.

About Uniti Fiber:

Uniti Fiber, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), delivers customized, always-on enterprise-grade fiber, ethernet, dark fiber, voice and unified communications, colocation and a suite of managed connectivity solutions reaching more than 375,000 business, state and local government and education locations in 35 markets across six states in the Southeastern U.S. Additional information about Uniti Fiber is available at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tanja Jameson

tanja.jameson@uniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e748ad2-91e0-42cc-9ed0-8f3cb299edb9