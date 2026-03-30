Z-Polymers Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Kureha to Accelerate Commercialization of Next-Generation High-Performance Fiber Platform

LOWELL, Mass., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Z-Polymers, Inc., a U.S.-based advanced materials company developing next-generation high-performance polymers, today announced a strategic investment from Kureha Corporation, a global leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals. The investment was made through Kureha’s wholly owned subsidiary Kureha America Inc. as part of Z-Polymers’ Series Seed financing.

In addition to the investment, the companies have entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to accelerate commercialization of Z-Polymers’ proprietary Tullomer™ liquid crystal polymer platform. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing of high-performance polymer fibers for demanding industrial applications.

Z-Polymers has developed a new class of liquid crystal polymer materials based on a novel molecular architecture designed to enable high-performance fibers with mechanical and thermal capabilities beyond conventional melt-processable liquid crystal polymers. The Tullomer™ platform also supports additive manufacturing materials compatible with widely available industrial and desktop 3D printers. Z-Polymers commercially introduced its first Tullomer™ additive manufacturing filament in 2024, demonstrating the platform’s ability to translate advanced polymer architectures into manufacturable materials.

The collaboration combines Z-Polymers’ polymer design with Kureha’s expertise in global commercialization. By bringing together advanced polymer science, industrial manufacturing and worldwide marketing experience, the partnership aims to accelerate development and deployment of high-performance fiber materials.

“We believe Z-Polymers’ technology platform represents an exciting advancement in high-performance polymer materials,” said Naomitsu Nishihata, Senior Vice President of Kureha Corporation. “Through collaboration with innovative companies like Z-Polymers, we aim to expand advanced materials solutions for global markets.”

“Kureha’s investment represents strong validation of the technical foundation and commercial potential of the Tullomer™ platform,” said Dr. Michael Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Z-Polymers. “By combining a new class of liquid crystal polymer materials with scalable manufacturing methods, we believe this platform can enable high-performance polymer fibers with capabilities beyond many existing melt-processable materials.”

Kureha has identified open innovation and collaboration with emerging technology partners as a key component of its corporate strategy. The investment in Z-Polymers reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its advanced materials portfolio through partnerships with innovative technology developers.

About Z-Polymers

Z-Polymers is an advanced materials company pioneering a new generation of high-performance polymers designed for extreme environments. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Michael Zimmerman, the company developed Tullomer™, a new class of liquid crystal polymers combining high strength, flame resistance, low outgassing, cryogenic stability, high-temperature capability, and UV durability. These materials enable next-generation fibers and additive manufacturing materials for aerospace, industrial, medical and energy. The company is moving towards industrial-scale production.

For more information visit https://z-polymers.com

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation is a global manufacturer of highly original specialty chemicals and plastics, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1944, the company develops high-performance materials and chemical technologies used in the fields of advanced materials, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and packaging materials.

For more information visit https://www.kureha.co.jp/en/

For inquiries about this news release, please contact: Z-Polymers Communications, email info@z-polymers.com

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