Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB EPSO-G

New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted the following resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 30 March 2026:

1. Regarding the review of the independent auditor’s opinion on the 2025 consolidated and separate financial statements of UAB EPSO-G and the submission of the 2025 consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G

To take note of the 2025 consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G (attached), which, inter alia, provides information on the implementation of the Company’s business strategy. A resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

2. Regarding the review of the 2025 consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G

To take note of the 2025 consolidated and separate management report of UAB EPSO-G (attached), which, inter alia, provides information on the implementation of the Company’s business strategy. A resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

3. Regarding the approval of the 2025 consolidated and separate financial statements of UAB EPSO-G

To approve the 2025 consolidated and separate financial statements of UAB EPSO-G (attached).

4. Regarding the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2025

To approve the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2025 (attached).

5. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G

To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G (attached).

6. Regarding the review of the 2025 activity report of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G

To take note of the activity report of the Audit Committee of UAB “EPSO-G” for 2025 (attached). A resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

7. Regarding the review of the results of the self-assessment of the activities of the collegial bodies of the UAB EPSO-G Group of Companies for 2025

To take note of the general areas for improvement of the activities of the UAB EPSO-G Group of Companies for 2026, as approved by the decision of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UAB EPSO-G dated 5 February 2026. A resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required.

Attachments:

1. Reports;

2. Profit distribution;

3. Articles of Association.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and six directly controlled subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and the Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania exercises the rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G.



Further information



Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, email gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

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