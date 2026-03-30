Bloom Healthcare Launches In-Home Primary Care and Accountable Care Model in Missouri

DENVER, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Healthcare, a passionate team of medical providers specializing in in-home primary care for seniors with complex health needs, today announced its expansion into Missouri. Beginning April 6, Bloom Healthcare will serve patients in Missouri as a primary care provider dedicated to improving outcomes and reducing avoidable hospital utilization.
Missouri is home to more than 1 million adults age 65 and older, a population that continues to grow and increasingly requires coordinated, accessible healthcare services. Denver-based Bloom Healthcare’s expansion brings its proven, home-based care model to the state to support seniors, senior living communities, and care providers with comprehensive primary care delivered where patients live.
“We are excited to expand into Missouri and bring compassionate, coordinated care to more seniors and families,” said Thomas Lally, MD, founder and CEO of Bloom Healthcare. “By working closely with senior living and community partners, we help seniors stay healthier, avoid unnecessary hospital visits, and remain in the homes and communities they know and love.”
Bloom Healthcare’s industry-leading performance in the ACO REACH (Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health) model aligns incentives around quality and total cost of care. Providers use data-driven clinical decision making and proactive population health strategies to address chronic conditions, manage transitions of care, and prevent avoidable complications.
Bloom Healthcare’s comprehensive services include:
- Personalized in-home primary care provided by Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, and Physician Assistants
- Dementia care planning and support
- 24/7 access to on-call providers, including weekend and telehealth coverage
- Annual wellness visits and preventive care planning
- Evidence-based specialty care for chronic conditions
- Medication management and education for complex conditions
- Coordination of diagnostics, home health, and specialty services
Patients are supported by a multidisciplinary care team that includes nurse clinical coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, wound care specialists, and behavioral health services.
Since 2003, Bloom Healthcare has helped tens of thousands of patients thrive and meet their healthcare goals by delivering high-touch, patient-centered care directly in the home. The organization has completed more than a million house calls and hundreds of thousands of additional annual days at home.
To learn more about Bloom Healthcare and its services in Missouri, visit: https://bloomhealthcare.com
About Bloom Healthcare
Bloom Healthcare deploys a primary care model specifically designed to enhance the quality of life and well-being of homebound seniors and their caregivers by providing high-quality healthcare where they choose to live, in private homes and senior living communities. Patients are cared for by a primary care provider supported by a robust multidisciplinary care team consisting of nurse clinical coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and wound care specialists. Together, they provide care in accordance with a comprehensive plan developed with patients and their families, with a focus on maximizing quality of life and meeting patients’ goals. Learn more about Bloom Healthcare on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.