Bloom Healthcare Launches In-Home Primary Care and Accountable Care Model in Missouri

DENVER, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Healthcare , a passionate team of medical providers specializing in in-home primary care for seniors with complex health needs, today announced its expansion into Missouri. Beginning April 6, Bloom Healthcare will serve patients in Missouri as a primary care provider dedicated to improving outcomes and reducing avoidable hospital utilization.

Missouri is home to more than 1 million adults age 65 and older , a population that continues to grow and increasingly requires coordinated, accessible healthcare services. Denver-based Bloom Healthcare’s expansion brings its proven, home-based care model to the state to support seniors, senior living communities, and care providers with comprehensive primary care delivered where patients live.

“We are excited to expand into Missouri and bring compassionate, coordinated care to more seniors and families,” said Thomas Lally, MD, founder and CEO of Bloom Healthcare. “By working closely with senior living and community partners, we help seniors stay healthier, avoid unnecessary hospital visits, and remain in the homes and communities they know and love.”

Bloom Healthcare’s industry-leading performance in the ACO REACH (Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health) model aligns incentives around quality and total cost of care. Providers use data-driven clinical decision making and proactive population health strategies to address chronic conditions, manage transitions of care, and prevent avoidable complications.

Bloom Healthcare’s comprehensive services include:

Personalized in-home primary care provided by Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, and Physician Assistants

Dementia care planning and support

24/7 access to on-call providers, including weekend and telehealth coverage

Annual wellness visits and preventive care planning

Evidence-based specialty care for chronic conditions

Medication management and education for complex conditions

Coordination of diagnostics, home health, and specialty services





Patients are supported by a multidisciplinary care team that includes nurse clinical coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, wound care specialists, and behavioral health services.

Since 2003, Bloom Healthcare has helped tens of thousands of patients thrive and meet their healthcare goals by delivering high-touch, patient-centered care directly in the home. The organization has completed more than a million house calls and hundreds of thousands of additional annual days at home.

To learn more about Bloom Healthcare and its services in Missouri, visit: https://bloomhealthcare.com