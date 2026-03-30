VERTICAL AEROSPACE Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL). The investigation focuses on Vertical Aerospace’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On March 24, 2026, Vertical Aerospace announced its full-year 2025 financial results and filed its annual report. The Company disclosed cash and cash equivalents of approximately £69 million, projected net cash outflows of approximately £145 million over the next 12 months, and stated that its existing resources would fund operations only into mid-2026. The Company further disclosed “material uncertainty” and “substantial doubt” regarding its ability to continue as a going concern and confirmed its continued reliance on external financing.

Following these disclosures, Vertical Aerospace’s stock price declined approximately 20% on March 24, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Vertical Aerospace complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Vertical Aerospace stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com