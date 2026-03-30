KFC Canada and Hockey Star Kyle Connor (aka “KFC”) team up on a limited-time meal that hits harder than a slapshot and delivers on flavour

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hockey season reaching full tilt, cheers for Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor are about to get even louder and a little more delicious. KFC Canada is tapping into the fan-fueled lore that started it all, where Jets fans cheekily crowned him “KFC” (Kyle F#*@in’ Connor) and dubbed his goals “finger lickin’ good.” Now, that energy hits the ice and the table with a collab meal of game night-ready food, inspired by the hype, flavour, and excitement he brings every play.

The Kyle F#*@in’ Connor Meal, features an all-star lineup of finger-lickin’ goodies in one craveable meal: KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich, two wings, fries and a drink, all in a custom-designed box. It’s everything you need to crush game day like a pro. Available for a limited time at KFC locations nationwide and on the KFC app, or on Skip with a national Buy One, Get One Free offer. Get your wings from this star left winger while you can.

“Hockey fans are some of the most passionate out there, and the response to our first collaboration with Kyle Connor proved just how powerful that energy can be,” shares Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager, Media & Partnerships at KFC Canada. “What started as a fan-driven moment quickly took on a life of its own, with our White Out buckets last Playoff Season, which earned international attention. Going even bigger and bringing KFC and ‘KFC’ together in a custom meal was a natural next step. We’re proud to be at the centre of hockey culture and to show up for fans across Canada in the most delicious way we know how.”

“Seeing fan wearing White Out bucket hats last year was so exciting and showed me just how much fun this partnership could be,” says Kyle Connor. “Working with KFC Canada in an even bigger way this year just felt like the right next move and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've cooked up.”

Additionally, hosting the full crew this hockey season just got easier. Starting March 30, Canadians can score the $30 Faceoff Feast: 6 pieces of Original Recipe chicken, 6 hot tenders, a large popcorn chicken, large fries, and three dips. Perfect for leveling up any game night without breaking the bank.

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About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Suneera Singh, Narrative, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com