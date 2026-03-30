Ignitis Group has completed the transaction for the sale of 49% of its shares in Vilnius CHP

AB “Ignitis grupė“ (hereinafter – the Group) informs that it has completed the transaction for the sale of 49% its shares in UAB Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė (hereinafter – Vilnius CHP). A 49% stake was acquired by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund III, an infrastructure fund managed by Quaero Capital SA (hereinafter – Quaero Capital).

The transaction was completed on 30 March 2026, after receiving the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group to transfer the shares in Vilnius CHP on 25 March 2026 (link), regulatory approvals from Lithuanian and Latvian authorities and implementing other closing conditions.

The Group announced about the share purchasing agreement on 25 February 2026 (link). The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt