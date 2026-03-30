Iperionx – Change of Directors and Officers Ownership

 | Source: IperionX IperionX

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) has lodged filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Australian Securities Exchange relating to changes in Directors’ and Officer’s ownership in IperionX.

A summary of the changes can be found below.

Director / OfficerNo. of Securities AcquiredValue / ConsiderationValue / Consideration (US$)1
Anastasios ARIMA467,000 Shares
12,800 ADSs		A$1,493,480.25(Shares) US$299,643.64 (ADSs)US$1,331,787.84
Todd HANNIGAN225,225 SharesA$720,917.30US$498,225.95
R. Tony TRIPENY4,187 ADSsUS$99,463.67US$99,463.67
Toby SYMONDS11,000 ADSsUS$262,552.40US$262,552.40

1. Converted from A$ to US$ using the Reserve Bank of Australia’s A$:US$ exchange rate on May 27, 2026 of 0.6911.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com


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