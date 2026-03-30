Iperionx – Change of Directors and Officers Ownership

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) has lodged filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Australian Securities Exchange relating to changes in Directors’ and Officer’s ownership in IperionX.
A summary of the changes can be found below.
|Director / Officer
|No. of Securities Acquired
|Value / Consideration
|Value / Consideration (US$)1
|Anastasios ARIMA
|467,000 Shares
12,800 ADSs
|A$1,493,480.25(Shares) US$299,643.64 (ADSs)
|US$1,331,787.84
|Todd HANNIGAN
|225,225 Shares
|A$720,917.30
|US$498,225.95
|R. Tony TRIPENY
|4,187 ADSs
|US$99,463.67
|US$99,463.67
|Toby SYMONDS
|11,000 ADSs
|US$262,552.40
|US$262,552.40
1. Converted from A$ to US$ using the Reserve Bank of Australia’s A$:US$ exchange rate on May 27, 2026 of 0.6911.
Contacts
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer
Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com