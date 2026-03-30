Iperionx – Change of Directors and Officers Ownership

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) has lodged filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Australian Securities Exchange relating to changes in Directors’ and Officer’s ownership in IperionX.

A summary of the changes can be found below.

Director / Officer No. of Securities Acquired Value / Consideration Value / Consideration (US$)1 Anastasios ARIMA 467,000 Shares

12,800 ADSs A$1,493,480.25(Shares) US$299,643.64 (ADSs) US$1,331,787.84 Todd HANNIGAN 225,225 Shares A$720,917.30 US$498,225.95 R. Tony TRIPENY 4,187 ADSs US$99,463.67 US$99,463.67 Toby SYMONDS 11,000 ADSs US$262,552.40 US$262,552.40

1. Converted from A$ to US$ using the Reserve Bank of Australia’s A$:US$ exchange rate on May 27, 2026 of 0.6911.



Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com