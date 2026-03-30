StoneX Payments Partners with The Pathfinder Group, Expanding Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced a strategic partnership with The Pathfinder Group, Ltd., (“Pathfinder”) to deliver institutional-grade cross-border payment capabilities for financial institutions.

This partnership allows Pathfinder’s client base of financial institutions using Pathfinder’s WITS™ (Wire Transfer System) to access StoneX’s institutional-grade infrastructure and expansive global payments network, reducing friction in cross-border transactions and providing a level of access previously unavailable. Removing intermediary banks from the payment flow improves foreign exchange rates, accelerates processing, and heightens transparency for financial institutions and their customers.

By integrating with Pathfinder’s WITS™, StoneX expands its reach into financial institutions, a client segment that has historically lacked access to institutional-grade global payments and foreign exchange services. This partnership broadens StoneX’s reach, and reinforces its leadership in delivering efficient, compliant, technology-driven payments solutions across the financial services ecosystem.

Pathfinder’s WITS™ is a comprehensive daily wire processing platform that enables straight-through processing with direct connections to the Federal Reserve and core banking systems. Trusted for its fraud monitoring, compliance and reporting capabilities, Pathfinder strengthens its role as a trusted provider by giving clients faster cross-border transactions, more competitive foreign exchange rates, and expanded payment capabilities.

Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments, said:

"Over time, through our close work with community banks and credit unions, we've recognized the critical need for a more competitive offering compared to what the market has traditionally provided. By partnering with a trusted enterprise like Pathfinder, StoneX is extending institutional-grade global payments to a broader client base while maintaining our commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions across the market."

Steve Kuhl, CFA, Managing Director of Global Payments, StoneX, commented:

“StoneX’s platform enables financial institutions to strengthen their client relationships with a global payments solution that supports retention, new revenue opportunities, and long-term growth. Community banks and credit unions recognize that providing international payments isn’t optional – it’s essential to meeting the needs of their client base and staying competitive.”

About Pathfinder

The Pathfinder Group, Ltd., headquartered in Valparaiso, IN, is a privately owned software development and services organization founded in 1992 by banking and data processing professionals. Its flagship product, WITS™ (Wire Transfer System), provides a complete daily wire processing solution with direct Federal Reserve connectivity, seamless integration to core and online banking systems, and built-in compliance, risk management, and reporting tools. With the integration of StoneX API, the WITS platform will access a real-time exchange rate at the financial institution. The wire origination instructions will require the StoneX travel rule requirements. Upon verification, the wire instructions are passed directly to StoneX. More information on The Pathfinder Group, Ltd. please visit www.pfgltd.com.

About StoneX

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Business inquiries:

Steve Kuhl, CFA

Managing Director, StoneX Payments

stephen.kuhl@stonex.com

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

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