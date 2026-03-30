NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more people shift away from traditional gym memberships in favor of flexible, home-based fitness, Nordletics is emerging as a leading solution for those who want real results without overhauling their lifestyle. The app is gaining significant traction among home fitness enthusiasts by delivering personalized programming that fits real schedules – no equipment, no commute, no complexity required.

Nordletics scientific advisor, Dr. Thomas Pierce, says:

“Nordletics starts with a short quiz. It asks about fitness level, goals, and daily routine – then builds a routine around that. The app fits into life as it is, not as it should be. The outcome is a fitness plan users can sustain long-term, and that has been consistently linked to real weight-loss progress."

What Nordletics Users Highlight Most

Flexible workouts – Equipment-free sessions lasting 20–45 minutes fit comfortably into busy schedules, whether at home, traveling, or between commitments.

– Equipment-free sessions lasting 20–45 minutes fit comfortably into busy schedules, whether at home, traveling, or between commitments. Smart personalization – Programs adapt to different fitness levels, so beginners feel supported and experienced users stay challenged.

– Programs adapt to different fitness levels, so beginners feel supported and experienced users stay challenged. Personalized nutrition guidance – Custom meal plans complement each person's workouts without adding unnecessary complexity.

– Custom meal plans complement each person's workouts without adding unnecessary complexity. Built-in habit tracking – Hydration and movement monitoring help users see progress beyond the workout itself.

– Hydration and movement monitoring help users see progress beyond the workout itself. Rich content library – Video sessions, expert articles from nutritionists, personal trainers, and psychologists, plus ongoing challenges that sustain long-term motivation.



Transparent Billing and Responsive Support

Nordletics has drawn attention for its straightforward subscription practices. Pricing, plan duration, and renewal terms are clearly presented before any commitment – something users frequently cite as a marker of a trustworthy platform. A responsive customer support team resolves questions quickly and professionally.



For those looking to reach even better results, Nordletics offers optional add-ons including premium features and specialized guides.

About Nordletics

Nordletics is a home fitness app built around real people and real schedules. Unlike programs that demand dramatic lifestyle changes, Nordletics meets users where they are – making sustainable, at-home fitness accessible to anyone, anywhere. Whether the goal is building strength, improving endurance, or simply moving more consistently, Nordletics delivers the structure and guidance to get there.

Start your Nordletics journey today.

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