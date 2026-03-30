Gilroy Clinic Offers Free Lice Treatments and Screenings for One-Day “Great Lice Egg Hunt” Event

Gilroy, CA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in Gilroy can skip the pranks and lose the lice this spring. Lice Clinics of America – Gilroy is hosting a one-day “Great Lice Egg Hunt” event on April 1, offering free head lice screenings and complimentary treatments to the community.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the clinic, located at 7680 Monterey St., Suite 104a, Gilroy, CA 95020.

Free treatments are available by appointment only, while free screenings will be offered throughout the day.

“Skip the pranks—lose the lice,” said Rhonda Cordova, Clinic Manager. “We’re excited to give back to our community and help families stay lice-free heading into spring gatherings and Easter celebrations.”

Lice Clinics of America is the nation’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers and exclusively offers the FDA-cleared AirAllé® device, which eliminates lice and more than 99% of eggs in a single treatment—without harmful pesticides.

Appointments are limited. To Schedule, call 408-500-5537.