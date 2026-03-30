Designkit Launches E-Commerce Design Platform to Streamline Product Visuals for Global Sellers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designkit today announced the global availability of its comprehensive e-commerce design platform, driven by a single core mission: to make every product image look ready to sell. High-quality visuals are essential for conversion in digital retail, yet traditional product photography creates significant bottlenecks due to high studio costs and lengthy production timelines.

Designkit addresses this directly, helping digital merchants of all sizes produce conversion-ready product visuals in hours rather than days, at a fraction of traditional production costs.

The platform is powered by two integrated suites:

The Generative AI Suite enables sellers to generate a full listing image set from a single prompt, including white-background shots, lifestyle scenes, and in-use visuals, all delivered in one automated output. Its core engine supports high-volume batch processing and end-to-end localization across five languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Indonesian), adapting both visual design and product copy to local consumer aesthetics and cultural preferences. Specialized tools include the AI Fashion Model Generator for virtual try-on across fashion and apparel, the AI Product Photography Generator for instant background creation, the Product Video Generator for social commerce campaigns, and AI Product Detail Page Design for complete A+ content creation.

The AI Photo Editor Suite delivers professional-grade refinement through five core tools: Background Remover, Background Generation, Object Remover, Image Enhancer, and Text & Element Integration, enabling instant, publication-ready finalization at scale.

Together, the two suites compress production timelines from days to hours, enabling enterprise sellers to accelerate product A/B testing, scale market-entry strategies efficiently, and significantly reduce overhead costs without sacrificing visual quality.

"Our product roadmap is directly shaped by the sellers we serve," said the Head of Global Strategy at Designkit. "The real pain point isn't just generating an image — it's building a compliant, high-converting listing. Our dual-engine approach equips global sellers to produce and refine localized visuals quickly and cost-effectively. Looking ahead, we are developing automated product descriptions and compliance checks, ultimately building a comprehensive operating system for the digital shelf."

Availability

Designkit is now available globally. Merchants can explore core features for free, while enterprise-grade batch processing and dedicated support are available for high-volume brands and agencies at Designkit.com.

About Designkit

Designkit is a visual commerce platform automating the product imagery lifecycle for global brands. It combines advanced image processing with retail-specific logic to help merchants scale their visual identity efficiently, backed by enterprise-grade data security and IP protection.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f20748-9361-4d1b-9bd5-0455d3393879