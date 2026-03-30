Associa Chicagoland Celebrates Grand Opening of New Schaumburg Office

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland area, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Schaumburg office, marking a significant milestone in the branch’s continued growth and investment in its people, clients, and the communities it serves.

Located at 1827 Walden Office Square, the new office was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and team luncheon. The expanded space reflects the branch’s evolution and positions the team to better support a growing client base across the Chicagoland area.

Spanning approximately 7,400 square feet, the office was intentionally designed to foster collaboration and improve efficiency through a more connected and productive work environment. The space features enhanced meeting capabilities, including three conference rooms, two of which are dedicated huddle spaces, along with a large kitchen and open areas that encourage cross-functional teamwork.

“This new office is a direct reflection of our growth and our commitment to both our employees and the communities we serve,” said Michele Trina, president of Associa Chicagoland. “By investing in a space that supports collaboration, innovation and flexibility, we are empowering our team to deliver even stronger service and build deeper relationships with our clients.”

The upgraded office layout and modern technology enable teams to operate more efficiently and respond to client needs with greater speed and agility. At the same time, the environment was thoughtfully designed to support employee engagement and well-being, recognizing that strong teams are the foundation of exceptional community management.

As Associa Chicagoland continues to expand, the new Schaumburg office serves as a hub for growth by strengthening internal collaboration, enhancing service delivery and reinforcing the branch’s long-standing commitment to helping communities thrive.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com