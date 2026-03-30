Lone Wolf Boost Comes to ICE Paragon Connect, Giving Agents Instant Access to Automated Digital Advertising

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies has integrated Lone Wolf Boost directly into ICE Paragon Connect, giving real estate professionals access to automated digital advertising without leaving their MLS platform. Paragon Connect users now have direct access to Boost, an automated digital advertising tool that promotes listings and open houses across top websites and social media without requiring any manual setup. The integration removes a step that previously pulled agents out of their workflow and into a separate platform.

Boost functions like a dedicated ad agency without cost or complexity. It streamlines targeting, placement, and budget management, automating stunning, targeted ad campaigns for listings and open houses. These campaigns are delivered across top websites and social media platforms, designed to increase visibility, attract clients, and drive business growth. By combining expert media strategy with seamless automation, Boost empowers MLSs to provide greater value to their members. It elevates agents' professionalism, simplifies advertising, and offers a reliable and hassle-free way to promote listings in real time.

Boost is now seamlessly integrated into Paragon, letting agents promote listings, open houses, and milestones instantly with a simple button. This eliminates manual entry and streamlines high-quality ad launches for maximum impact.

"Agents already spend their day inside Paragon. Now they can launch a fully managed ad campaign without leaving it," said Aaron Kardell, GM, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Lone Wolf Technologies. "That's time back in their day, and visibility they wouldn't have had otherwise."

Lone Wolf will showcase the integration at the ICE MLS Solutions event in May, highlighting the new workflow’s benefits, providing live demos, and answering questions. This integration introduces more agents to the power of Boost, making it effortless to expand their marketing reach in seconds.

ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. MLSs are responsible for vetting, selecting and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf’s solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability.