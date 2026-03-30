OmenX Secures Multi-Million Dollar Seed Funding to Launch Industry-First Leveraged Prediction Market; Public Testnet Now Live





Led by a robust background in leverage executives, OmenX introduces perpetual-style mechanics to the $1B+ forecasting sector, enabling institutional-grade hedging and capital efficiency.

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmenX, a prediction trading platform that turns real-world events into tradable markets, today announced the successful close of its multi-million dollar angel funding round. The announcement marks the official launch of the OmenX Public Testnet, bringing in one of the world’s first leverage mechanics to the rapidly expanding prediction market industry.

The funding round saw participation from a strategic consortium of North American and global venture firms, including Paramita VC, Penrose Ventures, and M77 Ventures, alongside the founders of several centralized exchanges.

While platforms like Polymarket have high volumes, the sector remains hindered by capital inefficiency, often requiring users to lock up substantial liquidity in static positions until settlement. OmenX transforms this experience by introducing a high-performance event based trading environment where capital works harder. By integrating the seamless, high velocity mechanics of crypto perpetuals, OmenX allows traders to amplify their conviction through leverage while maintaining the flexibility to enter and exit positions instantly. This shift from static betting to a fluid, capital efficient marketplace significantly lowers the barrier to entry, enabling users to manage global risk and capture market movements with the speed and seamless action on the platform.

“The world has seen what prediction markets can do for price discovery. Now, OmenX is showing what they can do for professional traders,” remarked James, Founder of OmenX and Former Head of Futures at Binance and Bybit. “We aren't just building a prediction market; we are building the infrastructure to treat global events as a liquid, tradeable asset class with institutional-grade leverage.

The OmenX team, composed of experts in the scaling leverage ecosystem, has engineered a matching engine capable of handling the volatility of global news cycles. Following the Testnet launch, OmenX will introduce AI-driven forecasting agents, further decentralizing the "truth layer" of the internet.

The OmenX Public Testnet is now open to the global community. Participants are invited to join the OmenX Points System, a rewards framework designed to incentivize the stress-testing of the platform's leveraged mechanics and liquidity depth. OmenX is positioning itself for a comprehensive Mainnet launch on Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase. By building on the Base ecosystem, OmenX ensures institutional-grade security and high-speed execution for every trade. Further details will be released via official channels.

About OmenX

OmenX is the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of event-based derivatives. By merging the speed of top-tier exchange engines with the transparency of on-chain data, OmenX makes outcome-based trading liquid, flexible, and accessible to a global audience.