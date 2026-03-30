Homary Announces Summer 2026 Outdoor Furniture Collection Supporting Seasonal Outdoor Living Trends

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary, a global home furniture and décor provider , today announced the release of its Summer 2026 outdoor furniture collection, introducing a curated selection of seasonal designs aimed at supporting outdoor living and entertaining. The latest arrivals reflect increasing consumer interest in transforming patios, balconies, and gardens into functional extensions of the home.

As summer approaches, outdoor spaces are increasingly used for relaxation, dining, and social gatherings. Homary’s newest collection responds to this seasonal shift with a range of furniture designed to balance durability, comfort, and contemporary aesthetics, supporting both everyday use and hosting occasions.

Outdoor Furniture





Homary Outdoor Furniture for Summer Living

The Summer 2026 collection features versatile outdoor furniture designed to accommodate a variety of layouts and space requirements. With an emphasis on weather-resistant materials and adaptable configurations, the collection aligns with current trends that prioritize long-term usability and cohesive outdoor environments.

Patio Dining Sets





Homary Patio Dining Sets for Entertaining

Patio dining sets in the collection are designed to support outdoor meals and group gatherings. These coordinated setups reflect a growing preference for multifunctional outdoor spaces that can transition between casual dining and social hosting, particularly during peak summer months.

Outdoor Sofas





Homary Outdoor Sofas for Comfort and Flexibility

Outdoor sofas included in the collection emphasize comfort-driven design, offering flexible seating arrangements suitable for different outdoor settings. These pieces are intended to provide indoor-level comfort while maintaining visual consistency across exterior spaces.

Outdoor Furniture with Fire Pit Sets





Homary Fire Pit Sets for Extended Outdoor Use

To support outdoor use beyond daylight hours, the collection also includes outdoor furniture with fire pit sets designed to enhance both ambiance and functionality. These pieces allow outdoor areas to remain usable during evenings and cooler conditions, supporting extended seasonal use.

Responding to Seasonal Living Trends

Industry trends indicate continued growth in outdoor living as homeowners invest in adaptable spaces that support both leisure and social interaction. Homary’s Summer 2026 collection aligns with these developments, offering coordinated solutions designed to meet evolving lifestyle needs.

The full Summer 2026 outdoor furniture collection is now available through Homary’s online platform.

About Homary

Homary is a global home lifestyle brand offering furniture and décor designed for modern living. The company provides a wide range of indoor and outdoor solutions that combine style and functionality, serving customers across multiple international markets.

Media Contact:

Homary

Homary Marketing Team

pr@popicorns.com

homary.com

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