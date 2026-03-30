Joint Commission launches new outcomes-driven certifications focused on measurable results and patient outcomes

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced the launch of its new outcomes‑driven certifications, a next‑generation approach to certification of hospitals and other healthcare organizations based on measurable clinical outcomes, rather than primarily on compliance with processes. The new approach represents a key component of Joint Commission’s strategic transformation to advance healthcare quality through data, transparency, and continuous improvement, while prioritizing the results that matter most to patients and clinicians.

The first two outcomes-driven certifications will focus on perinatal care and cardiac surgeries and procedures, two high‑priority clinical areas where improved outcomes can have a profound impact on patients, families, and communities.

“Healthcare is increasingly driven by data, and patients deserve care that is demonstrably better,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “Outcomes‑driven certification shifts the focus to real‑world results, patient safety, and continuous learning. These first two certifications mark an important step forward in aligning certification with outcomes that patients and clinicians care about most.”

A New Model for Certification

Joint Commission’s outcomes‑driven certifications build on its existing suite of certifications by integrating outcomes‑focused performance measurement, benchmarking, and learning collaboratives. Participating organizations are assessed using defined sets of quality measures and receive insights into how their performance compares with peers, supporting improvement, and shared learning across healthcare systems.

Unlike traditional certification models that emphasize process compliance, outcomes‑driven certification is designed to:

Recognize organizations that achieve consistently strong performance on outcomes measures

Support improvement through data‑driven insights and peer learning

Reduce administrative burden by leveraging existing, trusted data sources

Provide patients, purchasers, and payers with clearer signals of quality based on results

First Certifications: Perinatal Care and Cardiac Surgeries and Procedures

Outcomes‑Driven Certification in Perinatal Care will evaluate hospital performance across key areas related to maternal and newborn outcomes and patient care experiences. The perinatal certification reflects the urgent national need to improve outcomes for mothers and babies and accelerate progress through transparent, outcomes‑based measurement.

Outcomes‑Driven Certification: Cardiac Surgeries and Procedures will assess hospitals based on clinical outcomes for a broad range of commonly performed, typically scheduled cardiac surgeries and procedures. The certification leverages established, trusted clinical registries and evaluates performance using surgery‑ and procedure‑specific outcome measures, readmissions, and patient experience data.

For cardiac care, Joint Commission partnered with leading specialty societies, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), enabling organizations to use data they already report to these nationally recognized registries. This approach strengthens data integrity while reducing reporting burden for healthcare organizations.

Part of a Broader Strategic Transformation

Next-generation data- and outcomes‑driven certifications are a key part of Joint Commission’s broader efforts to modernize accreditation and certification by emphasizing data, transparency, and continuous improvement.

Outcomes‑driven certification is voluntary and available exclusively to Joint Commission‑accredited hospitals. Existing certifications are not affected and will continue to be available.

###

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.