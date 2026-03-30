Deepvein Mining Technology Unveils DeepSight Exploration, a Robotics-First System for End-to-End Mineral Exploration, in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley, CA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepvein Mining unveiled DeepSight Exploration, an integrated hardware-software system for robotics-enabled mineral exploration, at a launch event in Silicon Valley on March, introducing a robotics-first approach to end-to-end mineral exploration.





Deepvein Mining is a mining technology company built around robotics across the full exploration workflow, from wide-area surveying and mapping to sampling, modeling, and target verification. By combining autonomous aerial systems, ground robotics, and geological intelligence, the company aims to help mining teams identify high-potential targets faster, more safely, and at lower cost.

The company draws on deep field experience, including its founder’s role as one of the geologists involved in the discovery of Asia’s largest lithium deposit. Building on that background, Deepvein applies advances in robotics, autonomous navigation, and swarm coordination to mineral exploration, translating these capabilities into field-ready systems for complex and remote environments.

DeepSight Exploration combines hardware and software into a unified exploration workflow. Drone swarms equipped with multispectral, magnetic, and electromagnetic sensors conduct wide-area scanning and 3D mapping, while quadruped robots carry out autonomous sampling, including drilling and rock sample collection with precise geolocation. A data-driven control and modeling system integrates sensor outputs with geological knowledge to help engineers narrow search zones from thousands of square kilometers to targeted areas of just a few kilometers.





At its Namibia project site, Deepvein Mining validated the system under real exploration conditions, with predicted copper zones aligning closely with on-site verification results. Based on these results, the company estimates that the platform can reduce exploration cycles by 30 to 50 percent, lower costs by approximately 40 percent, and significantly improve safety in the field.

The system is designed for demanding operating conditions, with equipment engineered for wind resistance, dust protection, and rugged field performance. These challenges are not unique to any one market. As easily accessible deposits decline, mining companies worldwide are being pushed into more complex and extreme environments. Across major mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, and Chile, industry trends and policy priorities are increasingly aligned around automation, lower-emission operations, and more efficient exploration.





Against this backdrop, Deepvein Mining is investing tens of millions of yuan to expand its portfolio of robotic systems for mining applications. First-generation systems are already being deployed, while second-generation prototypes are under validation and supporting modules remain in development.

The company describes its long-term vision as a “parallel world” for mining: an embodied intelligence system spanning exploration through reclamation, in which machines do more than execute fixed instructions—they perceive conditions, adapt in real time, and support operational decision-making.



