aequum LLC CEO Christine Cooper Appointed to Self-Insurance Institute of America’s Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 425 self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, today announces that Christine Cooper, CEO and co-founder, aequum, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) for 2026. Cooper’s appointment reflects her longstanding involvement with SIIA, her leadership in advancing healthcare price transparency initiatives, and her active participation in SIIA’s Price Transparency Committee where she works alongside industry peers to address evolving federal requirements and practical challenges associated with implementing transparency reforms.

“I am honored to serve on the SIIA Board of Directors at a time when employers are facing increasing financial and regulatory pressure in managing their health plans,” says Cooper. “Self-insured plan sponsors are navigating complex compliance obligations, rising healthcare costs and heightened fiduciary scrutiny. SIIA plays a critical role in providing leadership and industry collaboration and I look forward to contributing to efforts that strengthen transparency, accountability and sustainability in employer-sponsored healthcare.”

SIIA is one of the leading national associations representing companies involved in the self-insurance and alternative risk transfer marketplace. Its Board of Directors is comprised of senior industry leaders who help guide the association’s strategic priorities and advocacy efforts on behalf of employer-sponsored health plans and their service partners. Board members include stop-loss carriers, third-party administrators, brokers and service providers who shape policy discussions and support educational initiatives that impact plan sponsors nationwide.

Cooper also participates at many SIIA-sponsored events, such as the recent SIIA Healthcare Price Transparency Forum where she joined joining fellow leaders to examine ongoing developments related to surprise billing, the No Surprises Act and fiduciary oversight of health plan expenditures. Her continued involvement underscores aequum’s commitment to helping plans remain compliant while protecting participants from unreasonable charges and disputes.

For more information about aequum and its work supporting health plans and participants, visit aequumhealth.com.

About aequum LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans, and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their healthcare plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend against medical balance bills and provides administrative services to its partners. Its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, offers legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com.

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