Qodo Raises $70M to Accelerate Fight Against Software Slop From OpenClaw and Claude Code

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qodo , the AI code review and governance platform trusted by Walmart, NVIDIA, Red Hat, Box, Intuit, Ford Motors, and Monday.com, today announced $70 million in Series B funding, bringing total capital raised to $120 million. The round was led by Qumra Capital, with funding participation from Maor Ventures, Phoenix Capital Partners, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Peter Welender (OpenAI), and Clara Shih (Meta).

The volume of AI-generated code shipping into production is growing exponentially, quickly outpacing the ability of human software engineers to review and QA. At the same time, AI agents can generate code with increasing autonomy, but they do not inherently understand organizational standards, architectural history, or risk tolerance. In a recent survey of 500 developers, 95% said knowing code is AI-generated changes how closely they review it, with nearly half (45%) reporting their review process now requires additional tests, benchmarks, or documentation. As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI-driven development, the gap between rapid code generation and reliable, high quality code verification is becoming a critical challenge.

Qodo was recently ranked among the top performers on Martian’s Code Review Bench , the first independent evaluation of AI code review tools, achieving an F1 score of 50.3%, a significant lead over Claude Code Review. This benchmark highlights Qodo’s ability to identify subtle logic errors, cross-file inconsistencies, and architectural violations while minimizing noise for developers. While most AI review tools evaluate what changed, Qodo evaluates what that change impacts, across repositories, against codebase history, and measured against the engineering standards an organization has defined. The result is an AI code review layer built for the trust and governance requirements of enterprise software development.



“As we expand the use of AI-assisted development across our platforms, Qodo ensures every line of code meets our standards for performance, security, and compliance,” said Christian Rudolph, Head of Platform Services at TUI Group. “The layer of governance Qodo provides is critical to delivering seamless, reliable travel experiences at a global scale. We are innovating faster while maintaining the trust our customers place in us at every stage of their journey.”

This funding will enable Qodo to scale its enterprise operations globally, expand engineering and product teams, with immediate hiring in the Tel Aviv, Israel office. Qodo plans to accelerate the development of advanced AI-driven governance capabilities to ensure customers can confidently harness AI at scale, while maintaining rigorous standards for code quality, security, and compliance.



“The era of unverified AI software development is over,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. “At Qodo, we are building a ‘system of record’ for code quality and trust, as enterprises shift from experimental AI to mission-critical automation. With this new financing, we can empower organizations to move fast with confidence, knowing every line of code is safe, reliable, and aligned with their standards.”

"AI has made code cheap to generate and the scarce resource is now trust. As the review layer becomes the highest-leverage control point in the development lifecycle, Qodo is building the infrastructure to make human judgment scale at the speed of AI," said Boaz Morris, Partner at Qumra Capital. "This isn't a point solution bolted onto the pipeline; it's the foundational layer of integrity that the entire AI development lifecycle has been missing."

About Qodo

Qodo is an AI code review and quality platform built to turn today’s high-velocity code generation into high-quality software, serving as trust and governance infrastructure for enterprise engineering teams. With Qodo 2.2, Qodo provides advanced context engineering and a multi-agent review system that draws on full-repository signals (including codebase history and prior PR decisions) to deliver more accurate, explainable, and actionable feedback while reducing noise and enforcing organization-specific standards. Founded in 2018, Qodo has raised $120 million, backed by Maor Ventures, Phoenix Venture Capital, Qumra Capital, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, and angel investors including executives from OpenAI, Meta, Shopify, and Snyk.

Media Contact:

Janabeth Ward

Scratch Marketing + Media for Qodo

qodo@scratchmm.com



